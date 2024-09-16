    Binance's Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao Release Schedule Unveiled: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao might regain his freedom on September 29
    Mon, 16/09/2024 - 16:06
    Binance's Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao Release Schedule Unveiled: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The former Binance CEO's four-month jail term is finally coming to a close. According to the details on the official website of the United States Federal Bureau of Prisons, Changpeng "CZ" Zhao will be out of the low-security prison in Santa Barbara County, where he was serving time, by Sept. 29.

    Advertisement

    CZ sentencing almost over

    CZ, as he is popularly referred to, reported to a low-security federal prison in Lompoc, California, in May after receiving his sentence in April. 

    Related
    Binance to List 3 Major Meme Coins, Here Are Tickers
    Mon, 09/16/2024 - 11:21
    Binance to List 3 Major Meme Coins, Here Are Tickers
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Such was the fate of the 47-year-old after he pleaded guilty to charges of enabling money laundering at his crypto exchange. The case eventually cost him his position as the CEO at the leading crypto exchange. 

    Federal prosecutors suggested that he be sentenced to three years in prison. Similarly, the sentencing guidelines called for a prison term of 12 to 18 months, and the defense requested five months of probation. However, the judge was more lenient and pronounced only a four-month sentence. 

    After some time in the Lompoc prison, the ex-Binance CEO was transferred to a halfway house, an institution for people who need educational, social, psychiatric and other services before being integrated back into society.

    What future holds for CZ

    Once his four-month jail term is completed, it is assumed that CZ may reenter the crypto industry, although no information has been released to justify this speculation. According to Richard Teng, the current CEO of Binance, CZ will not return to run Binance. Even the Department of Justice (DOJ) has prohibited him from running the crypto exchange for life.

    Related
    CZ Will Never Run Binance Again
    Fri, 09/06/2024 - 05:28
    CZ Will Never Run Binance Again
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Before leaving for prison, he launched an educational initiative for children dubbed Giggle Academy. The nonprofit project specifically targets underprivileged kids, teaching them about finance, blockchain and mathematics. CZ also talked about releasing a book, although he did not specify the subject.

    These might be his immediate foci once he is released on Sept. 29.

    #Binance #Changpeng Zhao
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 16, 2024 - 15:51
    This Bullish Pattern Could Take BTC to $300K
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 16, 2024 - 15:48
    SOL and ADA Price Prediction for September 16
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exclusive $150K Presale: Bitlauncher Debuts Masterbots.ai, the Revolutionary AI Poised to Rival ChatGPT
    The Stage is Set for Innovation at the World CX Summit and Awards
    Onboard Secures Funding from Coinbase Ventures & LAVA to Drive Global Expansion and Unlock Onchain Economy Potential
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance's Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao Release Schedule Unveiled: Details
    This Bullish Pattern Could Take BTC to $300K
    SOL and ADA Price Prediction for September 16
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD