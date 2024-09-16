Binance to List 3 Major Meme Coins, Here Are Tickers

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Neiro Turbo and Baby Doge Coin — three well-known meme coins — have been listed by Binance for spot trading as of today. Meme coin traders and enthusiasts are likely to be very excited about these listings. Binance will introduce NEIRO/USDT and TURBO/USDT trading pairs in addition to the spot listing .

Additionally, traders will have access to the volatile Baby Doge token through the 1MBABYDOGE/USDT pair. Because of its innovative idea, Neiro, which is based on the Ethereum blockchain, has been drawing interest from the meme coin community. While Baby Doge Coin is a meme coin on the Binance Smart Chain that has already gained a cult following, Turbo was created by AI as an experiment rather than as a classic "cash grab" meme coin.

These assets are seeing significant price movement after being listed on Binance. Given the well-known volatility of meme coins and Binance's enormous liquidity and large trading community, it is possible that the prices of NEIRO, TURBO and Baby Doge will rise significantly after their listings.

These assets have already seen significant price increases. According to the provided charts, NEIRO experienced a sharp price increase of 688% in a single candle, indicating a very erratic post-listing trading session.

As trading on Binance opens, Turbo (TURBO), which has been steadily increasing and trending upward toward the 0.41 level, may continue to do so. Binance will provide NEIROUSDT and 1MBABYDOGEUSDT perpetual contracts with a leverage of up to 75x in addition to spot trading, which may draw leveraged traders looking to profit from the market's volatility. Early adopters of these meme coins could profit from sizable price swings since Binance has enabled trading bots and spot copy trading within a day.