Binance Founder CZ Teasing His Own Book

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has suggested that he might write his own book in a recent post on the X social media network.

CZ jokingly said that he had some "quiet time" coming up, and he would use it for writing something.

The Binance founder said he was going to give his own book a try since he would have nothing else to do.

As reported by U.Today , CZ was sentenced to four months behind bars in April. He became the richest person ever to be incarcerated in the U.S. The prosecutors wanted the controversial 47-year-old entrepreneur to serve three years behind bars.

CZ pleaded guilty to money laundering violations back in November while resigning as the CEO of Binance. The cryptocurrency giant also agreed to fork out a massive $4.3 billion fine.

After stepping down from his position, CZ also teased a new education-focused project called "Giggle Academy." The non-revenue project would specifically target underprivileged kids, teaching them about finance and blockchain on top of some regular subjects like mathematics.

As reported by U.Today , CZ has also confirmed that he would remain a cryptocurrency investor despite stepping away from Binance.

Meanwhile, Sam Bankman-Fried, another disgraced cryptocurrency founder, already has a book about him. The story of the former FTX boss, who was sentenced to 25 years behind bars last year, has been told in Michael Lewis's "Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon." Lewis is best known for his book "The Big Short," which inspired the hit movie of the same name.