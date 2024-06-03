Advertisement
AD

    Former Binance CEO CZ Reports to Federal Prison

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The former CEO of Binance has been sentenced to the relatively peaceful environs of Lompoc
    Mon, 3/06/2024 - 18:12
    Former Binance CEO CZ Reports to Federal Prison
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has already reported to a federal prison in California to start his four-month prison sentence, according to Bloomberg

    Advertisement

    Zhao will serve his sentence at Lompoc II, a low-security correctional institution where inmates spend most of the day outside.

    Prison consultant Sam Mangel believes that CZ is going to be "perfectly fine."

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), XRP, Chainlink (LINK), Solana (SOL) Funds Attract Fresh Inflows
    Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), XRP, Chainlink (LINK), Solana (SOL) Funds Attract Fresh Inflows
    Elon Musk's Sudden AI Meme Tweet Triggers Crypto Community
    Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $70K. Here's Why
    TON Blockchain's NOT Coin Surges 400% In Last 7 Days: What's Happening?

    Related
    Mon, 06/03/2024 - 05:49
    Binance to Delist These Three Tokens
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Farmlands are a big part of the Lompoc federal prison, with a lot of inmates working on farms that produce beef, field crops, and milk. This is where a lot of manual labor is done. Potential jobs range from dairy farming and riding horses to picking corn and planting it. 

    The Lompoc Federal Prison Camp used to be known as America's most famous "country club" prison with T-shirts instead of khaki uniforms and unarmed guards. It was then converted into a higher security federal prison in the 90s. 

    Lompoc famously housed Herbert Kalmbach, the personal attorney of former President Richard Nixon. The facility was particularly known for its luxury, with inmates playing tennis in free time.  

    Related
    Wed, 04/24/2024 - 19:43
    Binance Keeps Losing Market Share
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    As reported by U.Today, Zhao was sentenced to four months behind bars in April after stepping down as the CEO of Binance last year and pleading guilty to money laundering violations. 

    In the meantime, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison earlier this month, was recently transferred to a medium-security federal correctional institution in Mendota, California, last month. 

    #Changpeng Zhao
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Shiba Inu May Break Major Record in June, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Drops Plans to Issue Ethereum ETF, Max Keiser Issues BTC Prediction for El Salvador President: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jun 03, 2024 - 18:18
    Shiba Inu May Break Major Record in June, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Drops Plans to Issue Ethereum ETF, Max Keiser Issues BTC Prediction for El Salvador President: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Edward Snowden Delivers Iconic Bitcoin Line as Berkshire Hathaway Falls 99.97%
    Jun 03, 2024 - 18:18
    Edward Snowden Delivers Iconic Bitcoin Line as Berkshire Hathaway Falls 99.97%
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 3
    Jun 03, 2024 - 18:18
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Celebrating Innovation and Collaboration: The 12th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Southern Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024
    Shaping Tomorrow's Banking Landscape: Celebrating Innovation and Excellence at the 12th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Southern Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024
    Unleash the Future of Digital Innovation: World Conference on Web 3.0 & IoT (Webs Week 2024)
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Former Binance CEO CZ Reports to Federal Prison
    Shiba Inu May Break Major Record in June, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Drops Plans to Issue Ethereum ETF, Max Keiser Issues BTC Prediction for El Salvador President: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Edward Snowden Delivers Iconic Bitcoin Line as Berkshire Hathaway Falls 99.97%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD