    CZ Will Never Run Binance Again

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    CZ has been banned for life from running Binance
    Fri, 6/09/2024 - 5:28
    CZ Will Never Run Binance Again
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance CEO Richard Teng has told media outlet Axios that disgraced founder Changpeng Zhao will never spearhead the company again.

    Advertisement

    The Department of Justice (DOJ) has actually prohibited Zhao from running Binance for life. Prior to that, some pundits assumed that the ban would last only several years. 

    Zhao pleaded guilty to enabling money laundering and violating US sanctions.

    HOT Stories
    CZ Will Never Run Binance Again
    This Is Where Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Heading, Dogecoin (DOGE) in Bad State, Solana (SOL) Bounce Is Incoming, Here's Why
    Top Exchange Enables WIF and PEPE Trading in Canada
    Peter Schiff Trashes Bitcoin ETF Hype

    The highly influential Binance founder agreed to step down as the CEO of the crypto behemoth and shell out a $50 million fine. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Former Binance CEO CZ Teasing New Project
    Mon, 03/18/2024 - 19:01
    Former Binance CEO CZ Teasing New Project
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    In April, Zhao also ended up being sentenced to a total of four months behind bars. 

    After being initially held in a low-security US federal prison for male inmates in Lompoc, California, the Binance founder was then transferred to a halfway house, which is an institution for people who need educational, social, psychiatric, and other services before being integrated back into society. The former Binance boss is expected to serve the remainder of his prison sentence there before eventually being released in late September. 

    Related
    Here's How Many BNB Tokens CZ Owns
    Fri, 06/14/2024 - 18:27
    Here's How Many BNB Tokens CZ Owns
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Teng, who joined the exchange back in 2021 to spearhead its Singapore-based unit, ended up replacing CZ. The new Binance boss has repeatedly stressed the importance of regulatory compliance since taking on his new job. 

    CZ, of course, owns an estimated 90% stake in the Binance exchange, which means that he will have a major say in the company's future. 

    That said, legal expert Yesha Yadav recently stated that possible attempts to assert himself could be risky for the Binance founder given that he will remain under close scrutiny from US officials. 

    #Changpeng Zhao
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 6, 2024 - 0:30
    This Is Where Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Heading, Dogecoin (DOGE) in Bad State, Solana (SOL) Bounce Is Incoming, Here's Why
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 5, 2024 - 20:31
    Top Exchange Enables WIF and PEPE Trading in Canada
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GriffinAI Unveils the Playground for AI Agents
    Agora-Backed AUSD Stablecoin is Live on Sui
    Crypto Staking Rewards Module Launches with Various Programs
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    CZ Will Never Run Binance Again
    This Is Where Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Heading, Dogecoin (DOGE) in Bad State, Solana (SOL) Bounce Is Incoming, Here's Why
    Top Exchange Enables WIF and PEPE Trading in Canada
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD