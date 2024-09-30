    Binance Whales Pushing Bitcoin Down: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Traders on Binance are not happy with #Bitcoin almost reaching $70,000
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 11:54
    Binance Whales Pushing Bitcoin Down: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Significant selling pressure appears to be present right now for Bitcoin, especially on Binance, where major futures players appear to be actively pushing the price lower. With whales influencing the direction of Bitcoin, the current price action indicates bearish sentiment that raises the possibility that the price may move toward important support levels

    Advertisement

    When the symmetrical triangle on the chart is examined, it becomes clear that Bitcoin was recently rejected after making an attempt to break above $65,000. Significant sell walls are visible on the orderbooks, and the Binance 15-minute futures distribution chart points to strong resistance in the $65,000–$66,000 range. In an attempt to profit from declining movements, these walls — which are frequently erected by major players, or whales — may be driving the price lower. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Technically speaking, Bitcoin appears to be returning to the symmetrical triangle's lower bounds. The values of $61,500 and $59,800 are the next important price points to keep an eye on. A prior local low and the 200 EMA are both at $61,500, a level that might offer short-term support.

    HOT Stories
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Confirms Intention to Become World's First Trillionaire, Here's Nuance
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Might Have Massive Q4
    Dogecoin Creator Reacts to DOGE 20% Weekly Surge
    XRP Scores Highest Weekly Close of 2024. Will SEC Spoil This Rally?

    Related
    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for September 30
    Mon, 09/30/2024 - 11:26
    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for September 30
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    Advertisement

    But if the selling pressure does not let up, Bitcoin might drop to $59,800, a crucial support level that might decide whether the cryptocurrency continues its current bearish trend or rises. Given the current bearish sentiment and the impact of whales, there is a good chance that the market will decline even further in the near future.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 11:43
    Over $1 Billion in Bitcoin Spot ETFs, What Happened?
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 30, 2024 - 11:26
    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for September 30
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    FoxLetFun Token is About to Skyrocket – Get FLF at the Best Price While You Can!
    BitcoinFi Accelerator Unveils Revolutionary Pre-Seed Support Program for Bitcoin Developers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Whales Pushing Bitcoin Down: Details
    Over $1 Billion in Bitcoin Spot ETFs, What Happened?
    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for September 30
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD