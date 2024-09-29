    Saylor Replaces Water with Bitcoin

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Saylor’s latest culinary metaphor has attracted a scathing response from Schiff
    Sun, 29/09/2024 - 18:05
    Saylor Replaces Water with Bitcoin
    Former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has stepped up his metaphor game by portraying Bitcoin as an orange beverage can with the help of generative artificial intelligence (AI). 

    “I only drink Bitcoin,” Saylor quipped on his social media profile. 

    “Would you consider water to be second best?” one user joked in response to Saylor’s latest social media post. This is an obvious reference to Saylor’s “there’s no second best” mantra, which has now become a popular meme within the Bitcoin community. 

    Saylor is famous for his maximalist approach to cryptocurrency investing. The MicroStrategy co-founder has so far resisted altcoins, focusing solely on Bitcoin.

    The culinary metaphor has attracted various reactions from Bitcoiners. “Which flavor, 1 or 0?” one of his followers inquired. “Now that's the kind of liquidity I can get behind!” another user quipped. 

    As reported by U.Today, Saylor also recently compared the ability to trade Bitcoin at any time to air and water during a CNBC interview. The comparison was meant to highlight the inefficiency of traditional finance. 

    Bitcoin is “empty”

    Saylor’s latest social media post has also attracted a caustic response from gold bug Peter Schiff. 

    The odious financial commentator has argued that Bitcoin is actually as empty as Saylor’s  AI-generated can.

    This statement alludes to Schiff’s oft-repeated belief about Bitcoin having no intrinsic value. 

    He often argues that gold, a tangible asset with industrial use cases, is a better investment option compared to its newfangled competitor. 

    Recently, Schiff also challenged Saylor to a debate. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

