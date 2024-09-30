    Original U.Today article

    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for September 30

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can correction of DOGE and SHIB last?
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 11:26
    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for September 30
    Sellers have become more active at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 5.57% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of DOGE keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance level of $0.1307. If the daily bar closes near its low, the fall may continue to the support of $0.1154. 

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1197 at press time.

    SHIB/USD

    SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 8.43% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, bears are controlling the situation on the market now. However, if the false breakout of the $0.000017-$0.00001750 area happens, one can expect a bounce back to the $0.00001850 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001813 at press time.

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

