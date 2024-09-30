DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for September 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers have become more active at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 5.57% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance level of $0.1307. If the daily bar closes near its low, the fall may continue to the support of $0.1154.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.1197 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 8.43% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, bears are controlling the situation on the market now. However, if the false breakout of the $0.000017-$0.00001750 area happens, one can expect a bounce back to the $0.00001850 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001813 at press time.