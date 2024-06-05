Binance to Remove 6 Popular Trading Pairs: Details

Binance is shaking things up again by delisting six trading pairs on June 7, 2024. If you are trading in DOT/TUSD, MAGIC/FDUSD, ACE/BNB, SAND/BNB, MEME/BNB or XAI/TUSD, be ready. But don't panic — only the designated pairs are affected, not the tokens themselves.

As part of Binance's routine upkeep to keep the market robust and user-friendly, the delisting is set to take place at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). These reviews are frequently the result of low trading volume and poor liquidity.

In essence, Binance is eliminating pairs that are not seeing enough trading activity, which contributes to the upkeep of a lively trading environment. It is important to keep in mind that those who own the popular tokens MEME and SAND will probably still be able to use their other pairs, such as USDT or USD, on the platform. You will simply need to switch to other pairs as a result of this delisting, which does not mean you cannot trade these tokens at all.

Spot trading bot services for the delisted pairs will also be discontinued by Binance at the same time to facilitate a seamless transition. Updates or cancellations of spot trading bots are recommended for users to prevent any glitches. To avoid any losses in the event that you have been using bots for these pairs, make sure to modify them prior to the deadline.

It is standard procedure in the sector and illustrates Binance's proactive approach to market control. In any case, always consult the original announcements for the most accurate and current information.