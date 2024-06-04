Advertisement
AD

    Binance Issues Critical Security Warning in Wake of Recent Incident

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Binance has stated that its platform remains uncompromised
    Tue, 4/06/2024 - 11:31
    Binance Issues Critical Security Warning in Wake of Recent Incident
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the aftermath of a recent incident that triggered security concerns, the Binance crypto exchange has stepped forward with a security public service announcement aimed at its vast user base.

    Advertisement

    On June 3, Wu blockchain highlighted that some Binance user accounts may have been compromised due to downloading the KOL-promoted Google plugin Aggr.

    According to Wu, a Chinese user used the plug-in, which resulted in $1 million being stolen through cross-trading on May 24. Hackers used hijacked cookies to bypass password/2FA verification and gain access to the victim's Binance account.

    In the wake of this disturbing revelation, Binance has stated that its platform remains uncompromised, with no security breaches detected.


    While there has been no security breach on the platform, Binance urges the community to stay vigilant.

    As a safety measure, Binance advises users to avoid installing browser plugins, as some malicious plugins can steal user data and compromise account security. It urges its users to take some appropriate security precautions to ensure their safety.

    First, they should only install the official Binance App, or use a clean Web Browser with no third-party plugins to access the official Binance website. They should also log out from the Binance website after using it.

    In a blog post, Binance highlights some further steps for users to take to strengthen the security of their Binance accounts.

    First, users should choose a strong password that should be updated often and never disclosed to anyone. Users can also protect their devices with the newest anti-virus software and only install apps and programs from trusted, official sources.

    Related
    Wed, 05/15/2024 - 15:37
    Binance Issues Key Announcement for BNB Beacon Chain Users
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Also, they should be wary of anyone messaging them as a "Binance employee." Scammers frequently impersonate Binance employees to steal money from users. To increase safety, users should enable a withdrawal address whitelist, which assures that their accounts can only withdraw to verified addresses on the whitelist.

    Lastly, users should enable two-factor authentication together with an anti-phishing code. Once enabled, all genuine emails from Binance will display a unique anti-phishing code.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image TON Coin Shows Top 2 Interest in Buying on Cryptocurrency Market
    Jun 04, 2024 - 11:25
    TON Coin Shows Top 2 Interest in Buying on Cryptocurrency Market
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Elon Musk Shares "Hodl" Warren Buffett Tweet, Crypto Community Goes Wild
    Jun 04, 2024 - 11:25
    Elon Musk Shares "Hodl" Warren Buffett Tweet, Crypto Community Goes Wild
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Stunning CBDC Pivot Predicted by Bitcoiner Samson Mow
    Jun 04, 2024 - 11:25
    Stunning CBDC Pivot Predicted by Bitcoiner Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainGPT Pad Launches $COOKIE to Introduce ‘MarketingFi,’ a Transparent, Decentralized, and User-Centric Approach to Marketing
    NFC Summit 24: from Web3 Conference to Web3 Festival
    Singapore AI Week Kicks Off with Thousands of International Attendees, Highlighted by SuperAI — The Premier AI Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Issues Critical Security Warning in Wake of Recent Incident
    TON Coin Shows Top 2 Interest in Buying on Cryptocurrency Market
    Elon Musk Shares "Hodl" Warren Buffett Tweet, Crypto Community Goes Wild
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD