Binance to Delist Four Major Crypto Pairs: Details

Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced the delisting of four major crypto pairs.

In an announcement, Binance stated that the decision was made to protect users while maintaining a high-quality trading market. Binance normally undertakes periodic evaluations of all listed spot trading pairs and may delist specific spot trading pairs for a variety of reasons, including low liquidity and trading volume.

Based on its most recent reviews, Binance says it will remove and cease trading on spot trading pairs APE/ETH, ATOM/BNB, BAL/BTC and BNB/DAI on Oct. 11, 2024, at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

The crypto exchange will be simultaneously terminating Spot Trading Bots services for the aforementioned spot trading pairs where applicable on the said date. Thus, Binance users are strongly urged to update and/or terminate their Spot Trading Bots before the discontinuation of Spot Trading Bots services to avoid any losses.

Delisting a spot trading pair does not affect the tokens' availability on Binance Spot. Users can still trade the spot trading pair's base and quote assets on Binance's other trading pairs.

Other Binance announcements

In another announcement, Binance announced the listing of BNSOL. Open trading for BNSOL/SOL will begin on Oct. 10 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC).

Binance introduced BNSOL - Binance SOL Staking - earlier in September, which allows users to stake their SOL tokens in exchange for BNSOL, a liquid staking token that symbolizes their staked assets. BNSOL enables users to continue receiving staking incentives while still having the option to trade, lend or spend their assets across multiple Binance products and external DeFi platforms.

In other news, Binance has announced that it will perform wallet maintenance for the Tron Network (TRX) on Oct. 10, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals on the Tron Network (TRX) will be temporarily suspended beginning Oct. 10, 2024, at 6:55 a.m. (UTC) and will restart after the maintenance is completed. The maintenance is expected to take around one hour.