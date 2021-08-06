Binance Shuts Down Crypto Derivatives Accounts for New Users in Hong Kong

News
Fri, 08/06/2021 - 09:29
article image
Yuri Molchan
Largest crypto exchange intends to stop opening new accounts for trading crypto derivatives in Hong Kong as it strives to impose stronger compliance policy
Binance Shuts Down Crypto Derivatives Accounts for New Users in Hong Kong
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The head of the Binance exchange, Changpeng Zhao (often known as simply CZ), just tweeted that Binance will immediately stop opening new accounts for trading crypto derivatives for new users in Hong Kong.

It will also restrict access to trading crypto futures and other derivatives for the owners of already-existing accounts.

According to a blog post shared by CZ, existing users in Hong Kong have three months (90 days) to close their positions on crypto futures, options, tokens traded on leverage and margin products offered by Binance.

Binance is going to be the first large crypto exchange to decrease access to crypto derivatives trading in Hong Kong. This is part of the exchange's current policy and its strong commitment to compliance.

As covered by the media previously, a Hong Kong regulator (the local Securities and Futures Commission) announced that the Binance Group does not have a license to perform any regulated activity in Hong Kong.

Related
Cryptocurrency Industry in Chaos as White House Endorses New Amendment to Controversial Crypto Tax Provision

Earlier, U.Today reported that Binance would shut down access to crypto derivatives trading in the countries of Europe, starting with Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Flare Networks Inks Partnership with Largest E-Sports Organization Worldwide: Details
08/06/2021 - 09:30
Flare Networks Inks Partnership with Largest E-Sports Organization Worldwide: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Binance Shuts Down Crypto Derivatives Accounts for New Users in Hong Kong
08/06/2021 - 09:29
Binance Shuts Down Crypto Derivatives Accounts for New Users in Hong Kong
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Including Crypto Tax Looking to Be Finalized on Saturday
08/06/2021 - 09:23
$1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Including Crypto Tax Looking to Be Finalized on Saturday
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan