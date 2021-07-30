Binance to Stop Offering Crypto Futures and Derivatives In European Countries

News
Fri, 07/30/2021 - 09:26
article image
Yuri Molchan
Binance exchange plans to stop providing crypto-based futures and derivatives trading for all of its European customers
Binance to Stop Offering Crypto Futures and Derivatives In European Countries
According to data from the Bloomberg Terminal, Binance Holdings will no longer be providing services on trading crypto futures contracts and derivatives in Europe.

As for users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, they will be prevented from opening new accounts for crypto futures and derivatives products immediately.

At the moment, Binance is seeking to pass additional regulatory probes and checks to become a full-scale official financial institution. CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) is even ready to step down from his high-ranking position if his company manages to find a better candidate with regulatory experience.

Overall, the largest exchange has been in hot water with regulators globally as of late. Its operations have been banned by banks and regulators in a series of countries, including the U.K., Italy and Hong Kong, and its WazirX exchange is under a criminal investigation in India on allegations of allowing money laundering activities.

article image
