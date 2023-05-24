Binance Prepares to Remove This Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Pair

In another reshuffle, Binance, one of world's premier cryptocurrency exchanges, is set to delist host of trading pairs, including SHIB/AUD

Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance has announced its intention to delist the SHIB/AUD trading pair. The change, announced earlier today, will take effect May 26 at 5:00 a.m. UTC.

Shiba Inu token is not the only one affected. Alongside SHIB/AUD, Binance has slated a number of other trading pairs for removal.

At 3:00 a.m. UTC on May 26, the pairs set to be delisted include APT/BRL, AMP/BTC, BEL/ETH, FIS/BRL, GAL/ETH and GMT/BRL. A few hours later, at 5:00 a.m. UTC, Binance will remove the following pairs: APE/AUD, AVAX/AUD, AXS/AUD, DOT/AUD, FTM/AUD, LINK/AUD and SAND/AUD. Subsequently, at 6:00 a.m., trading pairs GMT/GBP, JASMY/BTC, KP3R/BNB, REI/BNB, SANTOS/BRL, STMX/BTC and XTZ/BNB will also be delisted.

The exchange has encouraged its users to adjust or cancel their trading bots associated with the delisted pairs to avoid potential losses.

This is the latest in a series of delistings impacting Shiba Inu's status on Binance. This announcement follows a previous instance in March, when the SHIB/BUSD trading pair was removed from the exchange.

Earlier this year, Binance delisted the SHIB/GBP trading pair, along with several others. These included ALPHA/BNB, ASTR/ETH, CELR/ETH and DAR/ETH, effective Jan. 6. The platform also terminated strategy trading services for these pairs.

It is important to note that users can still trade Shiba Inu with other available pairs on the platform, despite the latest delisting. The SHIB/USDT pair, which recorded a volume of around $22.95 million, accounts for 15.45% of the meme coin's total trading volume. Binance also offers SHIB/BUSD, SHIB/TRY and SHIB/DOGE trading pairs.