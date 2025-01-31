Advertisement
    USDT, USDC Stablecoins' Metrics Spell Crypto Rally Coming

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    USDC, second-largest stablecoin, sees its cap surging at increased pace
    Fri, 31/01/2025 - 13:45
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    USDC by Circle and USD Tether (USDT) by Tether Limited are both demonstrating strong growth traction in recent weeks. Normally, such processes indicate a coming rally for net crypto capitalization, CryptoQuant data says. This bullish trend has gained steam despite delisting USDT for EU users on major exchanges.

    USDC, USDT stablecoins sending bullish signals to market, CryptoQuant data says

    Over the last 30 days, both USDT and USDC, two largest stablecoins responsible for 87% of the segment's volume, showcase positive cap dynamics. As explained by CryptoQuant, on-chain analysis firm, such trends might be indicators of coming crypto prices rallies.

    USDT’s 30-day market cap dynamics just turned positive after slight adjustments. Meanwhile, USDC demonstrates fastest growth amid all of the largest USD-pegged stablecoins. Circle's cryptocurrency added 20% in just one month despite market uncertainty and persistent regulatory hostility.

    CryptoQuant analysts opine that such traction demonstrated by both of the largest stablecoins in the world is the signal of a potential rally in crypto:

    When the liquidity impulse grows, a rally usually follows. (...) If stablecoin momentum continues, higher prices may be next.

    Per the popular theory, stablecoins are "dry powder" for Bitcoin (BTC) price growth. Investors are "parking" their assets in stablecoins, anticipating the prices to grow.

    By contrast, when the capitalization of stablecoin decreases, it means that traders are moving their funds out of the cryptocurrency market. 

    By press time, USDT's market cap is at $140 billion, while USDC reached the $53 billion level. Aggregated capitalization of the stablecoin segment hit $223 bllion today.

    Tether's USDT goes live on Bitcoin Lightning 

    Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin, announced its expansion to a new blockchain. As stated by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, USDT will be issued on Lightning Network, the oldest mainstream Bitcoin L2. 

    Lightning Network scales Bitcoin (BTC) by processing some transaction data via payment channels instead of broadcasting it to the mainnet.

    The announcement arrives while the crypto audience is discussing USDT's delisting from Crypto.com, a tier-1 CEXes. Due to MiCA adoption in EU, operations with USDT will be unavailable to European customers from today, Jan. 31, 2025.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Tether News #Circle News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

