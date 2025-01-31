USDT, USDC Stablecoins' Metrics Spell Crypto Rally Coming

Advertisement

USDC by Circle and USD Tether (USDT) by Tether Limited are both demonstrating strong growth traction in recent weeks. Normally, such processes indicate a coming rally for net crypto capitalization, CryptoQuant data says. This bullish trend has gained steam despite delisting USDT for EU users on major exchanges.

USDC, USDT stablecoins sending bullish signals to market, CryptoQuant data says

Over the last 30 days, both USDT and USDC, two largest stablecoins responsible for 87% of the segment's volume, showcase positive cap dynamics. As explained by CryptoQuant, on-chain analysis firm, such trends might be indicators of coming crypto prices rallies.

When the liquidity impulse grows, a rally usually follows.



USDT’s 30D market cap just turned positive (after contracting -2%), while USDC is surging 20%—its fastest pace in a year.



If stablecoin momentum continues, higher prices may be next. pic.twitter.com/fD8sQkKSKM — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) January 30, 2025

USDT’s 30-day market cap dynamics just turned positive after slight adjustments. Meanwhile, USDC demonstrates fastest growth amid all of the largest USD-pegged stablecoins. Circle's cryptocurrency added 20% in just one month despite market uncertainty and persistent regulatory hostility.

Advertisement

CryptoQuant analysts opine that such traction demonstrated by both of the largest stablecoins in the world is the signal of a potential rally in crypto:

When the liquidity impulse grows, a rally usually follows. (...) If stablecoin momentum continues, higher prices may be next.

Per the popular theory, stablecoins are "dry powder" for Bitcoin (BTC) price growth. Investors are "parking" their assets in stablecoins, anticipating the prices to grow.

By contrast, when the capitalization of stablecoin decreases, it means that traders are moving their funds out of the cryptocurrency market.

By press time, USDT's market cap is at $140 billion, while USDC reached the $53 billion level. Aggregated capitalization of the stablecoin segment hit $223 bllion today.

Tether's USDT goes live on Bitcoin Lightning

Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin, announced its expansion to a new blockchain. As stated by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, USDT will be issued on Lightning Network, the oldest mainstream Bitcoin L2.

Lightning Network scales Bitcoin (BTC) by processing some transaction data via payment channels instead of broadcasting it to the mainnet.

The announcement arrives while the crypto audience is discussing USDT's delisting from Crypto.com, a tier-1 CEXes. Due to MiCA adoption in EU, operations with USDT will be unavailable to European customers from today, Jan. 31, 2025.