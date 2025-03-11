Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Foundation Makes 30,098 ETH Liquidation Play on Maker: Details

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 11/03/2025 - 15:59
    ETH leverage and liquidation risk on Maker averted by Ethereum Foundation
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Foundation Makes 30,098 ETH Liquidation Play on Maker: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Concerns about leverage and liquidations in the Ethereum ecosystem took a new twist with a spotlight from Tron Founder Justin Sun. In a significant development, a wallet suspected to belong to the Ethereum Foundation deposited 30,098 ETH into a MakerDAO vault earlier today. 

    Advertisement

    Ethereum Foundation averts liquidation risk

    According to the update from Lookonchain, the deposit, valued at $56.08 million, was made to lower the liquidation price of its ETH on the DeFi protocol. The wallet now holds 100,394 ETH worth $189 million on Maker, with a liquidation price of $1,127.06.

    Article Image

    Related
    Consensys CEO Says Ethereum Must Remain Neutral
    Mon, 03/10/2025 - 08:42
    Consensys CEO Says Ethereum Must Remain Neutral
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Against the initial assumption that the liquidation risks are tied to the Ethereum Foundation, independent Journalist Colin Wu clarified that an address at risk of liquidation likely belongs to an early ETH investor, not the EF.

    In addition, two popular Ethereum developers, eric.eth and sassal.eth, have also released a statement that the wallet does not belong to the Ethereum Foundation.

    Ethereum price outlook 

    The transfer is a testament to the Ethereum Foundation's role in stabilizing the ETH price in the DeFi ecosystem. Notably, this became even more necessary following the market volatility that followed the Bybit hack earlier in February.

    Meanwhile, data from on-chain analytics platform IntoTheBlock shows that $1.8 billion worth of ETH left exchanges last week, the highest weekly amount since December 2022.

    Related
    Binance's CZ Names Vitalik Buterin's Contribution to Crypto Adoption
    Wed, 03/05/2025 - 13:06
    Binance's CZ Names Vitalik Buterin's Contribution to Crypto Adoption
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Historically, Ethereum has seen different price fluctuations. In November 2021, ETH reached an all-time high of 4,878.26. However, the altcoin has since struggled to reclaim that peak.

    As of press time, CoinMarketCap data shows that the ETH price has dropped below $1,800 as leverage concerns hit their peak. Just like the Ethereum Foundation stepped in to avert a liquidation crisis on Maker, Justin Sun has advised a more defined solution to the leverage issuer challenging the protocol.

    For now, the broader market trend masks the overexposure in the ETH price, an outlook analysts note may be unsustainable in the near future.

    #Ethereum

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 11, 2025 - 15:56
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 11
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Mar 11, 2025 - 15:52
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 11
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LimeChain - Builders of Web3 Step into the FIA Formula Racing Sponsorship Arena
    TEAMZ SUMMIT 2025. Title, Diamond and Gold sponsor slots sold out. We are accepting only a few sponsorship slots left.
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LimeChain - Builders of Web3 Step into the FIA Formula Racing Sponsorship Arena
    TEAMZ SUMMIT 2025. Title, Diamond and Gold sponsor slots sold out. We are accepting only a few sponsorship slots left.
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Foundation Makes 30,098 ETH Liquidation Play on Maker: Details
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 11
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 11
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD