Binance Lists Dogwifhat (WIF) as Solana Meme Coin Market Cap Hits $500 Million

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Binance's listing catapults Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) to $500 million market cap, reshaping meme coin landscape
Thu, 18/01/2024 - 9:57
Cover image via www.freepik.com

In a groundbreaking move today, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, officially listed Dogwifhat (WIF), the hottest meme token on the Solana blockchain. The announcement, made through the exchange's official channels, revealed that trading for the Dogwifhat token would commence immediately on the Binance futures market, offering traders a maximum leverage level of 50x.

Dogwifhat, introduced to the crypto market in late 2023, features the iconic image of a Shiba Inu puppy donning a knitted hat from the popular 2020 meme. Recognizing the token's potential, crypto enthusiasts quickly embraced the "wif hat" meme, propelling Dogwifhat into the spotlight. Major media outlets like Bloomberg caught wind of the trend, further fueling the craze surrounding this meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

After successful listings on Bybit and BitMex, the much-anticipated entry into Binance marks a pivotal moment for Dogwifhat. As the news broke, the price of WIF experienced a short-term surge, reaching $0.532 and pushing its market capitalization to an impressive half a billion dollars.

When will it be Coinbase's turn?

However, the journey may not end here for Dogwifhat, as the meme token still has an unclosed target – a listing on Coinbase. Notably, WIF's "big brother," BONK, has already achieved this feat, fueling anticipation for Dogwifhat's potential listing on the renowned exchange.

The Binance listing reaffirms Dogwifhat's status as a force to be reckoned with in the crypto space, leaving enthusiasts eagerly awaiting potential news from Coinbase. The meme coin's journey has undoubtedly reached new heights, solidifying its position as a key player in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

