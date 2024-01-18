Advertisement
Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Just Woke up and Bought Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB)

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ethereum whale just shook crypto world by amassing 606.36 billion Shiba Inu tokens in whirlwind 24-hour buying spree
Thu, 18/01/2024 - 8:18
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
In an unexpected turn of events, an Ethereum (ETH) whale has reemerged from the depths of crypto hibernation to make a staggering investment in popular cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB). Etherscan data reveals that the wallet address "0xfb2" executed a series of purchases, acquiring a whopping 606.36 billion SHIB within the past 24 hours, amounting to a substantial $5.80 million.

This sudden buying spree catapults the mysterious investor to the top of the Shiba Inu token buyers' list for the given period. As a result, the whale's cryptocurrency portfolio now boasts an impressive 733.21 billion SHIB, valued at $6.97 million. Remarkably, Shiba Inu has swiftly risen to become the second-largest holding in the investor's portfolio, trailing only behind Ethereum.

''
Source: Etherscan

Ethereum, with a substantial holding of 52,618 ETH, retains its position as the leading asset in the whale's portfolio, valued at an impressive $132.92 million. The cumulative value of the investor's entire portfolio currently stands at an estimated $182.76 million.

Delving into on-chain data, it is evident that the initial foray into Shiba Inu by this Ethereum whale occurred two years ago. At that time, the unidentified individual procured nearly 200 billion SHIB, setting the stage for what is now a significant and attention-grabbing resurgence in their Shiba Inu holdings.

As the crypto market continues to evolve, the sudden interest of major players like this mysterious ETH whale in the Shiba Inu token adds an element of intrigue, leaving SHIB enthusiasts and traders eager to see how the situation unfolds in the days to come.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

