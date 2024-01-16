Advertisement
SOL and BONK Price Analysis for January 16

Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins are likely to keep falling?
Tue, 16/01/2024 - 15:45
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The correction continues on the cryptocurrency market; however, there are some exceptions to this rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

Unlike other coins, the price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 1.34% over the last day.

Despite today's rise, the rate of SOL has not accumulated enough energy for a bull run. Until the vital $100 zone is reached, there is a chance to see an ongoing drop. Likewise, traders may witness a test of the $85-$90 area soon.

SOL is trading at $96.35 at press time.

BONK/USD

BONK has not followed the growth of SOL, going down by 1.73%.

Today's slight move has not affected the overall teechnical position of BONK on the daily time frame. At the moment, one should focus on the nearest zone of $0.000013. If a breakout happens there, the correction may conitnue to $0.00001250.

BONK is trading at $0.00001380 at press time.

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

