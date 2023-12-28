Advertisement
AD

Dogwifhat (WIF) Coming to Binance? New Solana Meme Coin on High Alert After This Post

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
As Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) gains momentum, all eyes turn to Binance, sparking speculation of potential listing after cryptic post featuring meme token
Thu, 28/12/2023 - 11:28
Dogwifhat (WIF) Coming to Binance? New Solana Meme Coin on High Alert After This Post
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In the dynamic world of crypto, the spotlight in recent weeks has shifted to the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, in particular witnessing a resurgence in the form of a meme token named Dogwifhat (WIF). As SOL's price action continues to captivate the market, the quirky Shiba Inu puppy donning a knitted hat has become an emblematic figure, driving WIF's meteoric rise.

Advertisement

Related
Prominent VC Claims Solana Is Overpriced

Surging from obscurity to prominence, WIF has quickly garnered attention, boasting an impressive capitalization that soared past $150 million, peaking at a staggering $350 million. Midsized exchanges like Crypto.com and MEXC have already embraced the Solana meme, but the community eagerly awaits the potential listing on crypto behemoths Coinbase or Binance.

""
WIF to USD by CoinMarketCap

In a surprising turn of events, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, added fuel to the speculative fire with a cryptic post featuring an image of a tree adorned with a hat bearing the exchange's logo. 

Almost instantaneously, enthusiasts flooded the post with WIF memes, creating a buzz within the community. The official Dogwifhat account joined the frenzy, heightening anticipation for what could be a pivotal moment for the meme coin.

Related
New Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat Scores Listing on Award-Winning Exchange: Here's WIF Price Reaction

The crypto giant's apparent nod toward the "wif hat" trend has fueled rumors of an impending listing, reminiscent of its historic inclusion of Pepe Coin (PEPE). The crypto market now finds itself on the edge of anticipation, eagerly awaiting confirmation on whether the Dogwifhat token will follow in the footsteps of its meme predecessors and secure a coveted spot on the major crypto trading platform.

#Binance #Dogwifhat WIF #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin News #Solana News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Vitalik Buterin Makes Important Statement About Ethereum Scaling Solutions
2023/12/28 11:26
Vitalik Buterin Makes Important Statement About Ethereum Scaling Solutions
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano (ADA) Could Surge 20% More With This Pattern Breakout: Details
2023/12/28 11:26
Cardano (ADA) Could Surge 20% More With This Pattern Breakout: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Worldcoin Creator's Company and Microsoft Sued Over ChatGPT
2023/12/28 11:26
Worldcoin Creator's Company and Microsoft Sued Over ChatGPT
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Dogwifhat (WIF) Coming to Binance? New Solana Meme Coin on High Alert After This Post
Vitalik Buterin Makes Important Statement About Ethereum Scaling Solutions
Cardano (ADA) Could Surge 20% More With This Pattern Breakout: Details
Worldcoin Creator's Company and Microsoft Sued Over ChatGPT
Ethereum (ETH) Soars to $2,400, Institutional FOMO Yet to Kick In - What's Next?
Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Show Mega Rally Is About to Start
'Saylor Wants More Bitcoin Than Satoshi': XRP Lawyer Reacts to MicroStrategy's BTC Purchase
XRP Just Did Something Unacceptable for Bulls, Price Reacts
Cardano's Chang Hard Fork to Take Place in Early 2024: Here's What ADA Investors Need to Know
Prominent VC Claims Solana Is Overpriced
Show all
Advertisement
AD