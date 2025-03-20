Advertisement
    Binance CEO Issues Bullish International Day of Happiness Festive Message

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 15:00
    Binance boss congratulates community on today’s international happiness day
    Richard Teng, who was appointed to take the position of Binance chief executive officer after CZ stepped down in November 2023, has engaged the BNB community today with a tweet.

    The Binance CEO’s tweet was filled with bullish sentiment, which was gladly embraced by the crypto community.

    Teng highlights International Day of Happiness

    The Binance boss congratulated his millions of X followers on the International Day of Happiness and shared a few thoughts about the future world powered by crypto, as he sees it.

    Teng invited the community to keep building a new world that will bring prosperity to everyone: “Let’s continue building a world filled with positivity, growth, and financial well-being.”

    He stressed that Binance is a community that is “working towards empowering people globally,” and he is happy to be part of it.

    The community responded with a wave of supportive comments full of enthusiasm. Many commentators congratulated Teng on the International Day of Happiness in return. Outside the crypto community, March 20 is also known as the Spring Equinox.

    Bullish Fed decision for crypto markets

    On March 19, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell announced a decision that fueled bullish sentiment on the cryptocurrency market. The Fed intends to maintain interest rates at the current level (4.25%-4.50%) and will begin to slow down quantitative tightening in April, showing a careful approach to managing liquidity on the markets.

    The markets took this announcement as a potentially bullish one since it will increase available liquidity.

    The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, reacted to the positive Fed decision by printing a large green candle on an hourly chart. On Wednesday, BTC surged by 3.2%, rising from $84,190 to the $86,880 level. Over the past two days, it has added 6.74% in total as it increased from $81,420.

    However, yesterday’s price surge was followed by a pullback of almost 2%. At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $85,455 per coin.

    Another bullish factor that reached the markets on Wednesday was the announcement by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse that the SEC's legal case against Ripple - which has gone on from late December 2020 until yesterday - was finally over as the SEC dropped its appeal against Ripple. XRP surged by roughly 15% on that bullish news.

    #Richard Teng #Binance #Bitcoin #Federal Reserve

