Binance Announces Support for Cardano’s Alonzo Hard Fork

News
Thu, 09/09/2021 - 06:42
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Binance will temporarily halt deposits and withdrawals for Cardano holders
Binance Announces Support for Cardano’s Alonzo Hard Fork
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance, the largest digital asset exchange by trading volumes, has announced that it will support Cardano’s upcoming Alonzo upgrade.

The holders of ADA will temporarily not be able to deposit or withdraw the cryptocurrency. However, trading will not be impacted by the hard fork.     

As reported by U.Today, Cardano’s most important upgrade to date, which will make it possible to launch smart contracts on the proof-of-stake blockchain, will officially take place on Sept. 12.

Related
Solana Surpasses XRP Amid Unstoppable Rally
The hard fork will commence at around 21:44 UTC. Binance will resume deposits and withdrawals as soon as the upgrade is considered to be stable.  

ADA is currently trading at $2.53 on Binance after a 6% spike. 

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Binance Announces Support for Cardano’s Alonzo Hard Fork
09/09/2021 - 06:42
Binance Announces Support for Cardano’s Alonzo Hard Fork
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SEC Refuses to Provide Further Responses to Ripple's Contention Interrogatories
09/09/2021 - 05:56
SEC Refuses to Provide Further Responses to Ripple's Contention Interrogatories
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana Surpasses XRP Amid Unstoppable Rally
09/08/2021 - 19:33
Solana Surpasses XRP Amid Unstoppable Rally
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya