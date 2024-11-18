Binance Set to List Six New USDC Trading Pairs, Here Are Crypto Tickers

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, is set to expand its trading options by listing new USDC trading pairs on the Binance Margin platform. This decision is part of Binance's continued efforts to provide its users with more trading options and increase liquidity on its platform.

In a new announcement, Binance said it has added new USDC trading pairs on cross and isolated margin. Three trading pairs, ACT/USDC, NEIRO/USDC and PNUT/USDC, will launch on the Binance cross margin, while these three trading pairs are also set to launch on Binance isolated margin.

The move comes as Binance margin strives to enhance the user trading experience by continuously reviewing and expanding the list of trading choices offered on the platform, allowing for greater diversification of user portfolios and flexibility with trading strategies.

Starting Nov. 18, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. UTC, Binance will open trading for these USDC pairs on both platforms.

In a separate listing, Binance Futures will launch the BAN and AKT Perpetual Contracts on Nov. 18, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. (UTC).

PNUT, ACT and Neiro price action

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a meme coin inspired by the pet squirrel that became a social media sensation.

At the time of writing, PNUT had risen 5.12% in the previous 24 hours to $1.62 and was up 287% for the week. The Solana-based meme coin has a market valuation of $1.67 billion, making it one of the top 100 cryptocurrencies in terms of value.

Binance already provides NEIRO tokens as a futures contract. Binance also listed First Neiro on Ethereum (NEIRO) for spot trading in September. At the time of writing, First Neiro On Ethereum was up 0.12% to $0.0002049.

NEIRO, named after Neiro, a Shiba Inu related to the Dogecoin mascot Kabosu, has resulted in various tokens across blockchains. Despite the community's enthusiasm, Kabosumama, the owner of Neiro, has publicly stated that she does not endorse any NEIRO tokens.

Act I: The AI Prophecy (ACT) is now priced at $0.603497, with a 24-hour trading volume of $361,398,202 and a market capitalization of $572,263,863 USD. It has a current supply of 948,246,552 ACT.