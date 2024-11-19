    Binance Issues Important Alert to Crypto Community, Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Binance offers critical alert to crypto community
    Tue, 19/11/2024 - 11:37
    Binance Issues Important Alert to Crypto Community, Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, major crypto exchange Binance issued a Community Safety Notice to its users. The alert comes in response to an observed influx of fake tokens falsely associated with Binance circulating on social media platforms. These fraudulent tokens are not endorsed by Binance and pose significant risks of scams or financial loss to unsuspecting investors.

    Binance wrote in its tweet: "Community Safety Notice. We've observed an influx of fake tokens falsely associated with Binance circulating on social media. These tokens are not endorsed by Binance and could put you at risk of scams or financial loss."

    Binance reiterates the importance of verifying information through official channels while urging users to be cautious with unverified tokens. The notice advises the community to stay informed and conduct thorough research before engaging with any tokens. This remains essential to avoid falling victim to scams.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Binance Set to List Six New USDC Trading Pairs, Here Are Crypto Tickers
    Mon, 11/18/2024 - 15:20
    Binance Set to List Six New USDC Trading Pairs, Here Are Crypto Tickers
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Binance Issues Important Alert to Crypto Community, Here's Why
    “Unconscionable”: Ripple CEO Slams Top Candidate to Replace Gensler
    XRP Journey to $2 Begins, Ethereum (ETH) Golden Cross Potential Arises, Cardano (ADA) 2x: Is It Still Undervalued?
    Leading XRP ETP Surpasses Major Milestone

    Lastly, Binance encourages users to report any suspicious activity immediately. Prompt reporting can help protect the community and keep the crypto space"SAFU," Binance noted.

    Other Binance announcements

    In a tweet, Binance said it would be performing routine wallet maintenance, which would involve the transfer of BTC. "As part of routine wallet maintenance, Binance will transfer a large amount of BTC to another internal address. For transparency, all addresses are available in our proof-of-reserve," Binance wrote.

    Related
    Binance Shares Major Alert for ETH, TRX, AVAX Withdrawals
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 10:22
    Binance Shares Major Alert for ETH, TRX, AVAX Withdrawals
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Binance stated that during the process, users may notice BTC moved to a new change address, but this is not an outflow.

    On Sept. 18, Binance Futures launched the BANUSDT and AKTUSDT Perpetual Contracts with up to 75x leverage to expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Futures and enhance users’ trading experience.

    Binance Margin has added new USDC trading pairs, including ACT/USDC, NEIRO/USDC and PNUT/USDC, to its cross and isolated margin.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 19, 2024 - 11:10
    Shibarium Close to Major Block Milestone
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 19, 2024 - 10:08
    Ripple CTO and Cardano Creator Find Common Ground Amid XRP and ADA Rally
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Web3 Gaming Trailblazer Big Time Studios Announces $OL Token for the OpenLoot Gaming Platform
    Plutus Announces Platform Enhancements to Bolster Transparency and Sustainability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Issues Important Alert to Crypto Community, Here's Why
    Shibarium Close to Major Block Milestone
    Ripple CTO and Cardano Creator Find Common Ground Amid XRP and ADA Rally
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD