Billionaire Investor Druckenmiller: 'I Should Own Bitcoin'

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Stanley Druckenmiller originally disclosed his Bitcoin buy back in 2020
Tue, 10/31/2023 - 07:01
Billionaire Investor Druckenmiller: 'I Should Own Bitcoin'
In a recent fireside chat at the Robin Hood NYC 2023 with fellow billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, notable investor Stanley Druckenmiller revealed that he does not currently hold any Bitcoin. 

However, he believes that he should have the flagship cryptocurrency in his portfolio. 

Gold and Bitcoin

Druckenmiller previously likened the age-old store of value, gold, to the contemporary digital currency.

Noting the stark age difference between the two, he highlighted his own ownership of gold due to its longstanding reputation as a trusted store of value. 

However, he acknowledged the growing preference for Bitcoin among younger generations, who view it as an easier and more efficient asset to manage and transact with.

Bitcoin Celebrates 15th Whitepaper Anniversary

It's worth noting that in a previous 2020 CNBC interview, Druckenmiller had confirmed his investment in Bitcoin while still maintaining a significantly larger position in gold. 

Tudor Jones still supports Bitcoin 

Tudor Jones, in a recent appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box", reaffirmed his continued support for Bitcoin despite its recent price drop. 

This comes amid global concerns, such as potential Federal Reserve rate hikes and increased geopolitical tension. 

Tudor Jones, known for his initial investment in Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, previously expressed doubts about the digital currency's allure earlier this year. 

Alex Dovbnya

