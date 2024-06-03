Advertisement
AD

    Billionaire Investor Chamath Palihapitiya Makes Case for Bitcoin to $500K

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Chamath Palihapitiya issues crucial Bitcoin price prediction
    Mon, 3/06/2024 - 9:42
    Billionaire Investor Chamath Palihapitiya Makes Case for Bitcoin to $500K
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Weeks after the fourth Bitcoin (BTC) halving event, industry leaders have continued to speculate on what the future holds for the top coin. Joining this conversation is billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya, who noted that it is ultimately feasible for the Bitcoin price to hit an all-time high (ATH) of $500,000 in a few years.

    Advertisement

    Theoretical projection based on history

    According to Chamath Palihapitiya, Bitcoin is known to record major growth about 12 to 18 months after the halving event. In the first month to the third month after each halving, the price of Bitcoin generally records flatter growth.

    Related
    Tue, 04/23/2024 - 12:48
    Bitcoin Omega Candles Inevitable After Halving: Samson Mow '$1 Million BTC' Advocate
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The first halving cycle scored its first most significant upsurge after six months with over 10.67x growth. The second and third halving cycles also recorded growth but more mildly, with 1.34x and 1.79x surges, respectively.

    While the first halving continued its growth trajectory, the second and third halving saw the most significant surges of 27.92x and 7.80x about 18 months after the halving event. Should this track record be retraced, then Palihapitiya surmised that the current consolidation is within the historical growth pattern of the coin.

    He also noted that one major difference in this cycle is the commercialization of Bitcoin, with spot ETF products now trading in the United States. While he noted that his position does not constitute financial advice, he said Bitcoin’s price could top $500,000 by October 2025 if it follows the pattern exhibited by cycles two and three.

    Bitcoin price and Ethereum ETF influence

    At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is pegged at $69,035.09, up by 1.93% in the past 24 hours. The coin has hovered around the $60,208.78 and $71,946.46 price marks over the past month, as accumulation and outflows by spot Bitcoin ETFs defined its pace.

    Related
    Thu, 05/30/2024 - 11:25
    Ethereum (ETH) to Break $4,100 as Falling Wedge Pattern Plays Out
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    One major trigger many are anticipating to kickstart the next leg of Bitcoin’s rally is the commencement of trading of spot Ethereum ETF products.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image PrimeXBT Streamlines Crypto Futures Trading for Newbies and Pros: Review
    Jun 03, 2024 - 09:37
    PrimeXBT Streamlines Crypto Futures Trading for Newbies and Pros: Review
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image 'Rigged Casino with Dumb People': Dogecoin Creator Slams Crypto
    Jun 03, 2024 - 09:37
    'Rigged Casino with Dumb People': Dogecoin Creator Slams Crypto
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Crucial SHIB Token Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team: Details
    Jun 03, 2024 - 09:37
    Crucial SHIB Token Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unleash the Future of Digital Innovation: World Conference on Web 3.0 & IoT (Webs Week 2024)
    Coinfest Asia 2024 Confirms Attendance of World's Top Web3 Figures
    ScroogeToken Emerges in the Meme Cryptocurrency Market with Unique Features
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Billionaire Investor Chamath Palihapitiya Makes Case for Bitcoin to $500K
    PrimeXBT Streamlines Crypto Futures Trading for Newbies and Pros: Review
    'Rigged Casino with Dumb People': Dogecoin Creator Slams Crypto
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD