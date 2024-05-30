Ethereum (ETH) to Break $4,100 as Falling Wedge Pattern Plays Out

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum (ETH), the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is poised for a significant price breakout. Crypto analyst Jelle recently indicated that ETH is continuing to follow the falling wedge pattern, as anticipated. He mentioned that there might be a few more days of fluctuations below the current local highs before the next upward movement. Jelle also suggested that potential ETF news in the coming week could propel ETH beyond $4,100, with all-time highs being a possibility.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $3,725, experiencing a slight dip of 1.76% over the last 24 hours. However, the cryptocurrency has shown impressive resilience, boasting a 21.68% increase over the past 30 days. This bullish sentiment is further fueled by recent regulatory developments in the U.S. concerning Ethereum spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Ethereum spot ETFs

Last week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved applications for Ethereum spot ETFs, a landmark decision that could have significant implications for the cryptocurrency market. Analysts suggest that these ETFs could be launched by late June, following crucial updates from major financial entities.

On May 29, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, updated its Form S-1 for the iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) with the SEC. This update came nearly a week after the regulator approved its 19b-4 filing, both of which are necessary for the ETF to commence trading. This move has been seen as a positive indicator by market observers and analysts alike.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas commented on this development in a May 29 X post, stating that this was a good sign. Balchunas elaborated that there would likely be another round to fine tune the SEC comments but maintained that the end of June launch is a legit possibility. He noted that while the approval odds around July 4 are more realistic, earlier approval would be a long shot.

Good sign. Prob see rest roll in soon. Then prob one more round of fine-tune comments from Staff. End of June launch a legit possibility altho keeping my o/u date as July 4th https://t.co/WymshkTvat — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) May 29, 2024