Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum (ETH) to Break $4,100 as Falling Wedge Pattern Plays Out

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Recent SEC approval of Ethereum spot ETFs could propel ETH to new all-time highs
    Thu, 30/05/2024 - 11:25
    Ethereum (ETH) to Break $4,100 as Falling Wedge Pattern Plays Out
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum (ETH), the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is poised for a significant price breakout. Crypto analyst Jelle recently indicated that ETH is continuing to follow the falling wedge pattern, as anticipated. He mentioned that there might be a few more days of fluctuations below the current local highs before the next upward movement. Jelle also suggested that potential ETF news in the coming week could propel ETH beyond $4,100, with all-time highs being a possibility.

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $3,725, experiencing a slight dip of 1.76% over the last 24 hours. However, the cryptocurrency has shown impressive resilience, boasting a 21.68% increase over the past 30 days. This bullish sentiment is further fueled by recent regulatory developments in the U.S. concerning Ethereum spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

    Ethereum spot ETFs

    Last week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved applications for Ethereum spot ETFs, a landmark decision that could have significant implications for the cryptocurrency market. Analysts suggest that these ETFs could be launched by late June, following crucial updates from major financial entities.

    HOT Stories
    Here's When Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode
    Here's When Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Climbs to 9th Spot by Market Cap
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprises Everyone, Ethereum (ETH) Stumbles, When Will XRP Finally Do It?
    SEC Issues Urgent Crypto Scam Warning

    On May 29, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, updated its Form S-1 for the iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) with the SEC. This update came nearly a week after the regulator approved its 19b-4 filing, both of which are necessary for the ETF to commence trading. This move has been seen as a positive indicator by market observers and analysts alike.

    Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas commented on this development in a May 29 X post, stating that this was a good sign. Balchunas elaborated that there would likely be another round to fine tune the SEC comments but maintained that the end of June launch is a legit possibility. He noted that while the approval odds around July 4 are more realistic, earlier approval would be a long shot.

    The anticipation around Ethereum ETFs has contributed to the bullish outlook for ETH. The approval of these ETFs is expected to increase institutional investment in Ethereum, providing a significant boost to its price. The falling wedge pattern, a technical analysis indicator that typically signals a bullish reversal, aligns with these expectations.

    #Ethereum News #Ethereum ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Shiba Inu Celebrates 3 Years Since Vitalik Buterin's Epic 410 Trillion SHIB Burn
    May 30, 2024 - 11:50
    Shiba Inu Celebrates 3 Years Since Vitalik Buterin's Epic 410 Trillion SHIB Burn
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Here's When Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode
    May 30, 2024 - 11:50
    Here's When Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ripple v. SEC: New Filing Details Controversial XRP Sales
    May 30, 2024 - 11:50
    Ripple v. SEC: New Filing Details Controversial XRP Sales
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Great Equalizer: KHABY Simplifies Crypto
    Galxe Introduces Gravity: A Layer 1 Blockchain Designed for Omnichain Experience and Full-Chain Abstraction
    Native Stablecoins Swell on Sui as Agora Adds AUSD Stablecoin to Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Celebrates 3 Years Since Vitalik Buterin's Epic 410 Trillion SHIB Burn
    Here's When Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode
    Ethereum (ETH) to Break $4,100 as Falling Wedge Pattern Plays Out
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD