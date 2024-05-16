Advertisement
AD

    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Surpasses Rivals as This Crucial Metric Hits New Record

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Amazing new data about the largest spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund revealed by Bloomerg analyst
    Thu, 16/05/2024 - 14:12
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Surpasses Rivals as This Crucial Metric Hits New Record
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg Eric Balchunas has spread the word about the largest spot Bitcoin ETF – BlackRock’s IBIT – surpassing its rival ETFs not only by the amount of Bitcoin held but also by another important metric. This one has skyrocketed, according to a recent tweet published by Balchunas.

    Advertisement

    The analyst’s post reveals that a surprising 414 reported holders in the fund's first 13F season have been reported. This is a “mind boggling” figure for this metric, the analyst admitted, adding that it “blows away [the] record.”

    Related
    DOGE Community Hotly Anticipates Payments Launch on X

    Balchunas then clarified that even if a newly born ETF gets 20 holders, that is already a big deal very rare.

    The analyst provided an infographic to show how far behind some of the other largest spot Bitcoin ETFs stand behind BlackRock. Bitwise’s BITB boasts around 100 reported holders, Fidelity’s FBTC has slightly under 250 and Ark Invest has less than 100.

    In the meantime, BlackRock’s ETF keeps seeing zero inflows for the third consecutive day. The other nine spot ETFs have seen positive inflows over the past three days, scooping up $303 million worth of Bitcoin on May 15, according to data shared by the @spotonchain analytics account.

    #Spot Bitcoin ETF #BlackRock #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Giga Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Wake up With 3.5 Trillion Transfer
    2024/05/16 14:07
    Giga Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Wake up With 3.5 Trillion Transfer
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image XRP Skyrockets 23% in Volume Amid Mysterious 100 Million XRP Transfer
    2024/05/16 14:07
    XRP Skyrockets 23% in Volume Amid Mysterious 100 Million XRP Transfer
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 2.3 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, What Just Happened?
    2024/05/16 14:07
    2.3 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, What Just Happened?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Pioneer Netki Powers Seamless KYC and Compliance Solutions Across the Sui Ecosystem
    One Trading Extends the Reach of its Institutional Trading Services in Europe Through Integration with Talos
    RockTree Capital Unveils Cyberpunk Crypto Future In New Website
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Surpasses Rivals as This Crucial Metric Hits New Record
    Giga Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Wake up With 3.5 Trillion Transfer
    XRP Skyrockets 23% in Volume Amid Mysterious 100 Million XRP Transfer
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD