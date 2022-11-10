Billionaire Daniel Loeb Denies Report About Potentially Rescuing FTX

Thu, 11/10/2022 - 20:50
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The prominent American investor is not interested in bailing out of the cryptocurrency empire
Billionaire Daniel Loeb Denies Report About Potentially Rescuing FTX
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, American billionaire investor Daniel S. Loeb denied being involved in bailout talks for the embattled FTX exchange. 

Earlier today, Reuters reported that Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange was in talks with a slew of investors to raise about $9.4 billion. Loeb's Third Point was mentioned among possible rescuers. 

It remains to be seen whether the troubled exchange will be able to secure sufficient funding in order to avoid potential bankruptcy. 

Related
SEC Gains Supporter in Fight Against Ripple
FTX has already reached an agreement with Tron in order to transfer Tron-based assets from the failing trading platform to external wallets.

However, Loeb described the report about his possible involvement in the FTX drama as “fake news.”

The fate of the exchange continues to hang in balance after Binance decided not to acquire the exchange.

#FTX
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SEC Gains Supporter in Fight Against Ripple
11/10/2022 - 19:21
SEC Gains Supporter in Fight Against Ripple
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image USDT, USDD, FRAX, Who Else? Stablecoins Under Fire Amid Market Uncertainty
11/10/2022 - 16:55
USDT, USDD, FRAX, Who Else? Stablecoins Under Fire Amid Market Uncertainty
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image 3 Things That Can Destroy Crypto Exchange Named by SEC Chair, FTX as Example
11/10/2022 - 16:45
3 Things That Can Destroy Crypto Exchange Named by SEC Chair, FTX as Example
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan