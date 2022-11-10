Billionaire Daniel Loeb Denies Report About Potentially Rescuing FTX

The prominent American investor is not interested in bailing out of the cryptocurrency empire

In a recent tweet , American billionaire investor Daniel S. Loeb denied being involved in bailout talks for the embattled FTX exchange.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange was in talks with a slew of investors to raise about $9.4 billion. Loeb's Third Point was mentioned among possible rescuers.

It remains to be seen whether the troubled exchange will be able to secure sufficient funding in order to avoid potential bankruptcy.

FTX has already reached an agreement with Tron in order to transfer Tron-based assets from the failing trading platform to external wallets.

However, Loeb described the report about his possible involvement in the FTX drama as “fake news.”

The fate of the exchange continues to hang in balance after Binance decided not to acquire the exchange.