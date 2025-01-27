Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    257.5 Billion Shiba Inu Stacked by Single Whale as Price Falls

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    SHIB price dip serves as incentive for Shiba Inu whale
    Mon, 27/01/2025 - 15:45
    A
    A
    A
    257.5 Billion Shiba Inu Stacked by Single Whale as Price Falls
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Amid the current bearish wave sweeping across different assets on the cryptocurrency market, investors are making strategic moves to consolidate their positions. Notably, a Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale has accumulated another 257.5 billion SHIB worth $4.6 million.

    Advertisement

    Whale accumulation sparks market interest

    According to Lookonchain, an on-chain data analytics platform, the SHIB whale took advantage of the market downturn to make additional purchases.

    Commenters noted that this is a typical strategy for whales who want to buy more during market dips while betting on the future recovery of the price.

    Related
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 360%, But Price Tanks 11%, Here's What's Happening
    Mon, 01/27/2025 - 14:07
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 360%, But Price Tanks 11%, Here's What's Happening
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    After making the purchase, data shows that the whale’s total SHIB holdings soared massively. The SHIB whale now has a cumulative 477.5 billion SHIB tokens valued at $8.57 million.

    This massive accumulation signals a strong belief in the token’s future potential. Market analysts have interpreted this as bullish news for the Shiba Inu community. They insist that whales only make large purchases when they want to double their investment ahead of a bullish price move.

    The whale action also aligns with growing interest from other market participants, as SHIB trading volume has surged by 228.97% to $567.49 million. This increased investor interest is happening despite a notable 8.82% decline in price within the last 24 hours.

    As of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.0000182, according to CoinMarketCap data. The price of SHIB has traded between a low of $0.00001743 and a high of $0.00001997 within the same time frame.

    SHIB critical support levels and community anticipation

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Profitability Below 50%, Here's What It Means
    Mon, 01/27/2025 - 12:24
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Profitability Below 50%, Here's What It Means
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Meanwhile, crypto analyst Ali Martinez has identified $0.0000185 to $0.0000212 as the critical support zone for Shiba Inu. However, selling pressure is pushing SHIB outside this identified zone.

    As market participants continue to consolidate their position, the broader SHIB community is anticipating bullish news from Shytoshi Kusama. As reported by U.Today, the SHIB army looks forward to the revolutionary news and an announcement as to when the development will roll out.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 27, 2025 - 15:39
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 145% in Volume as Price Aims at $1 Comeback
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 27, 2025 - 15:29
    Bitcoin (BTC) New Whales Eating Market, CryptoQuant Data Says
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Creditcoin Launches $10M Ecosystem Investment Program to Accelerate Web3 Innovation
    Trust Wallet Introduces Listapie (LTP) on Trust Wallet Launchpool
    Gate Ventures Joins Morph VC Collective to Accelerate Mainstream Blockchain Solutions
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    257.5 Billion Shiba Inu Stacked by Single Whale as Price Falls
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 145% in Volume as Price Aims at $1 Comeback
    Bitcoin (BTC) New Whales Eating Market, CryptoQuant Data Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD