Biggest-Ever Crypto VC Fund Launched by Coinbase Co-Founder

News
Mon, 11/15/2021 - 16:05
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Move over, Andreessen Horowitz! Paradigm has just created the biggest cryptocurrency fund
Biggest-Ever Crypto VC Fund Launched by Coinbase Co-Founder
Paradigm, a cryptocurrency-focused investment firm created by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam, announced the biggest crypto venture fund to date this Monday.

With a war chest of $2.5 billion, Paradigm One has topped the $2.2 billion fund that was launched by Silicon Valley's VC giant, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), in late June.

While the fact that investors are throwing that much money at crypto might prompt fears of a market top, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, a member of the "Coinbase mafia," tweeted that things were just getting started.
 

In a blog post, Paradigm says that it will continue investing in early-stage startups, claiming that its mission has not changed.

The San Francisco-based investment firm raked in $400 million for its first cryptocurrency fund in October 2018. Yale University was famously among the investors that helped to raise the aforementioned sum of money.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

