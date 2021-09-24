Ekta
Ekta

China's Central Bank Says All Crypto-Related Transactions Are Illegal, Bitcoin Plunges 5 Percent

News
Fri, 09/24/2021 - 09:22
article image
Alex Dovbnya
China has intensified its crackdown on Bitcoin mining and trading
Cover image via U.Today
The People's Bank of China has imposed a ban on all cryptocurrency-related transactions, according to its Sept. 24 statement.  

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and other major coins are prohibited from circulating on the market.

All business activities related to digital currencies are now deemed illegal in China.

However, China did not go as far as prohibiting cryptocurrency ownership.

The PBOC claims that it will bolster the monitoring of risks related to cryptocurrency trading, highlighting that it is illegal for foreign exchanges to provide services to Chinese residents:

Overseas virtual currency exchanges providing services to Chinese residents through the Internet are also illegal financial activities.

Illegal cryptocurrency-related activities will be "severely punished."

Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua commented that China is likely attempting to stem capital outflows:

VanEck's director, Gabor Gurbacs, predicts that China's tough stance on crypto will make investors relocate "a lot of capital" from Asia to western countries.

China's state planner also ramped up its clampdown on cryptocurrency mining. It released a detailed plan on how to eradicate the industry in the country, requiring "proper disposal" of remaining mining farms.

This comes after virtually all major provinces imposed a paralyzing ban on Bitcoin mining in the summer, forcing local miners to move abroad.

Alex Dovbnya

