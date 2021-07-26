China Could Ban Ownership of Bitcoin, Says Crypto Pioneer Bobby Lee

China’s crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry might not stop with banishing crypto miners.
According to Bobby Lee, the founder of the very first Chinese exchange, there is a 50 percent chance that Bitcoin ownership will be banned in the country:
The next thing they could do, the final straw, would be something like banning cryptocurrency altogether. I put it at the odds of 50-50.
Lee believes that China could move to completely ban Bitcoin when the cryptocurrency’s price hits $500,000.
The crypto pioneer is still convinced that Bitcoin could reach $250,000 later this year despite a massive correction.
As reported by U.Today, the top crypto recently jumped to nearly $40,000 amid Amazon rumors.