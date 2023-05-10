Benjamin Cowen Cools PEPE Hype: Meme Coins Are Just Money-Grabbing Schemes

Wed, 05/10/2023 - 09:43
Gamza Khanzadaev
Prominent crypto analyst reveals dark truth behind meme coins in aftermath of Pepe coin pump
The surge of meme coins has been a recent topic of discussion in the cryptocurrency industry. Benjamin Cowen, CEO and founder of Into The Cryptoverse, expressed his views on these coins in a tweet. He stated that meme coins exist solely to make their founders rich and that the "strong community" narrative is a sham. Cowen believes that most of these memes are created by the same group and are pumped and dumped until they are no longer profitable.

Related
Whales Cash in on Pepe After Binance Listing

Cowen's comments came after Pepe coin (PEPE) saw a sudden rise around April 20, the meme date itself. Within just three weeks, the coin's price rose by tens of thousands of percent, and its capitalization peaked at $1.6 billion. The story of Pepe coin stirred the greed of market participants, with some individuals claiming to have made millions of dollars from a small investment.

However, Cowen warns against investing in meme coins, as he sees them as money-grabbing schemes. He believes that individuals should exercise caution when investing their money and not be tempted by the potential for quick profits.

Related
Pepe Coin Down 50% From All-Time High: Smart Money Turns Dumb

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, it is crucial to stay informed and cautious. Cowen's views on meme coins serve as a reminder to individuals to conduct their due diligence before investing in any cryptocurrency. While the virality of these coins may be appealing, it is important to consider the legitimacy of the investment and not be swayed by hype.

#Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin News #PEPE #Cryptocurrency influencer
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

