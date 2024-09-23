    BDAG’s Shares Details of Upcoming Premier League Deal, Solana (SOL), Dogwifhat (WIF) Enjoy Volatility

    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) hints at next major partnership milestone
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 17:00
    BDAG's Shares Details of Upcoming Premier League Deal, Solana (SOL), Dogwifhat (WIF) Enjoy Volatility
    Amid prominent market shifts, BlockDAG is establishing itself not only in the crypto realm but also in the soccer world. Bolstered by two significant partnerships, speculation about an impending Premier League collaboration is growing. This development positions BlockDAG as potentially the promising crypto.

    Solana (SOL) trading volumes dropped

    The trading volumes for Solana have dropped below $5 billion in the past 24 hours, a trend indicating investors are pivoting to alternative cryptocurrencies.

    Despite this downturn, Solana’s current price is around $130, markedly down from its previous high of $190. The sluggish recovery rate raises concerns among its holders, underscoring its ongoing importance in the cryptocurrency sector.

    Dogwifhat (WIF) experiences open interest surge

    Recently, Dogwifhat (WIF) has seen a notable decline in price, dipping below $1.90, reflecting a broader market hesitancy. However, the increased activity in futures trading points to a possible resurgence.

    The price now hovers around $1.57, with analysts identifying trends that hint at a potential rise. Discussions are ongoing about a rebound to levels not observed since July, shedding light on WIF’s short-term market trajectory.

    BlockDAG (BDAG) gains traction in soccer world

    BlockDAG is making significant strides in the cryptocurrency space, securing major deals with soccer giants like Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, which includes a notable $10 million deal for three years. There’s also anticipation that BlockDAG may soon partner with a Premier League team.

    This move is significant as BlockDAG consistently prioritizes the interests of its stakeholders. Having raised an impressive $74.5 million through these partnerships, there is considerable excitement around their coin. A further partnership could greatly enhance the coin's value.

    Currently, BlockDAG coins are available at just $0.0192 each.  

    Conclusion

    As Solana deals with price declines and Dogwifhat (WIF) faces instability, BlockDAG shines. With deals secured with leading soccer clubs and an eye towards a Premier League partnership, it’s poised to become today's top-performing cryptocurrency. 

