Bank of England Governor Warns Crypto Holders About Losing All Their Money

News
Thu, 05/06/2021 - 13:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has once again offered a not-so-upbeat take on cryptocurrencies
Bank of England Governor Warns Crypto Holders About Losing All Their Money
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said Thursday that those who buy into the cryptocurrency craze should be ready to lose all their money during an online press conference:

Buy them only if you're prepared to lose all your money.

Bailey once again mentioned that the new asset class had no intrinsic value, but he did acknowledge that there were different views on the issue.

During a September 2020 speech, Bailey claimed that Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, had "no connection" to money. In January, he also predicted that a lasting digital currency was yet to be designed.

Last month, the BoE revealed its plan to launch "Britcoin," a digital version of the pound sterling, forming a CBDC task force together with Her Majesty's Treasury.

Related
Nasdaq-Listed Car Insurance Company Metromile Adopts Bitcoin

Near-zero interest rates

Earlier today, the central bank announced that it would not hike interest rates in the near future to shore the equities market while the pandemic-ravaged economy continues to recover. Earlier this year, the BoE signaled that it could cut rates below zero.

The low-interest-rate environment has benefited assets like Bitcoin, with Bailey's statements about "pumping unlimited money" into the economy being seen as an advertisement for the disinflationary cryptocurrency.

BoE
Image by @BruceReuters
#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bank of England Governor Warns Crypto Holders About Losing All Their Money
05/06/2021 - 13:57

Bank of England Governor Warns Crypto Holders About Losing All Their Money
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image VanEck Rolls Out First Cryptocurrency ETF in Europe
05/06/2021 - 13:54

VanEck Rolls Out First Cryptocurrency ETF in Europe
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Position Flips Green, While ETH Is Outflowing from Exchanges, Here's What It Means
05/06/2021 - 13:19

Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Position Flips Green, While ETH Is Outflowing from Exchanges, Here's What It Means
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan