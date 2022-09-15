BabyDoge Holder Number Again Surpasses SHIB's After Reaching New All-Time High

Number of BabyDoge wallets has surged to new historic peak, rising higher than that of Shiba Inu

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Twitter user @babydogeburn_ has shared that over the past 24 hours, BabyDoge has gained more new holders, and its total holder count has reached a new all-time high.

In the meantime, this meme coin has again become the most used smart contract for Binance Smart Chain whales.

BabyDoge holder count soars above SHIB's

Per the recent tweet of the source, in the past 24 hours, the BabyDoge army has become bigger by 385 users. The overall holder count of Baby Doge Coin has increased to 1,615,725.

This figure remains bigger than the number of holders that own the second biggest meme token by market cap – Shiba Inu. According to the WhaleStats token page, the wallet count of this canine coin totals 1,222,610.

Ads

For these meme crypto assets, the growth in the number of owners over the past three weeks comprises roughly 8,000 for BabyDoge and 10,600 for SHIB.

💎💎💎💎

In the past 24 hours, #BABYDOGE has gained 385 new holders. The total number of #BABYDOGE holders is now 1,615,725. #BabyDogeCoin #BabyDogeArmy @BabyDogeCoin — Burn BabyDoge (@babydogeburn_) September 15, 2022

Large amount of Baby Doge Coin gets burned

The same Twitter account also spread the word that the BabyDoge community keeps burning coins by sending them to dead-end wallets. According to a tweet published yesterday, over the period of the previous 24 hours, a whopping 7,123,163,570,280 BabyDoge were burned. This amount of meme crypto is evaluated at $8,256.

By now, slightly less than half of the total supply (47.312%) of these meme coins have been locked in "inferno" wallets without any chance to be spent or withdrawn – 198,708,880,427,060,800 BabyDoge.

The overall supply comprises 420,000,000,000,000,000 meme coins.