Amazon to Help Burn 140 Million SHIB, Here’s How Much Will Be Burned via E-Commerce Giant

SHIB burn platform intends to destroy nearly 140 million SHIB this month with indirect help of Amazon

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

@shib_superstore Twitter account, set up by maker of smartphone games Travis Johnson, has announced that the amount of burned SHIB by the end of this month is likely to surpass 140 million meme tokens.

The Amazon affiliate program that Johnson began to use earlier this year is going to help him do that. In the meantime, the overall SHIB burn rate is down significantly in the past 24 hours and over the past week overall.

"Bringing September to 138.2 million SHIB," Amazon to burn 28 million

In a recent tweet describing the platform's total earnings obtained on Sunday, Sept. 18, Travis Johnson shared how much cash his games brought him on that day in advertising revenue and what he earned on Amazon commissions.

The total amount that will be burned at the end of September is approaching $1,500+. At the current exchange level, this equals 138,248,847 Shiba Inu coins. The amount of SHIB burned via Amazon at this pace will be roughly 27,649,769 SHIB evaluated at $300.

September 18!



$86 yesterday, bringing the month to $1500+!



Amazon is also at $300, which brings us up to almost where we were last month.



MEXC and Upside are dragging this month, but lots of potential there as well



For all ways to burn through me, vist https://t.co/d0goxr6sys pic.twitter.com/8talKjoXE3 — SHIB Super Store (@shib_superstore) September 19, 2022

Shib burn rate plunges

According to data provided by the Shibburn portal, over the past 24 hours, the total rate of burning SHIB tokens has declined heavily, losing 84.54%. In the aforementioned period of time, the community has managed to send only 8,402,785 SHIB to dead-end wallets.

It is not only the past 24 hours that saw a tiny amount of SHIB burnt. Throughout the past week, lumps of SHIB smaller than 100 million, often smaller than 50 million SHIB, were destroyed.

The community seems to have slowed down on removing SHIB tokens from the circulating supply. Even with 40% of it having already been sent to "inferno" wallets and locked in them permanently, the price still would not skyrocket to $1 or even to $0.001, as many hoped earlier this year.

Image via Shibburn

SHIB's lead dev hints at new burn mechanisms

As reported over the weekend, the lead Shiba Inu developer, pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama, mentioned that now that the long-awaited game SHIB Eternity has been released on both Android and iOS in Australia so far, there "will be burns from the game period."

He did not mention if SHIB burns would be conducted via in-game mechanics. Besides, in December, he warned that this game will not act as a burner for a certain reason. Thus, the question as to whether SHIB Eternity will participate in burning SHIB tokens remains unanswered for now.

On Sept. 19, the 14th largest cryptocurrency, SHIB, lost more than 7% of its value all of a sudden. By now, the price has recovered a little, with the coin trading in the $0.00001083 zone on Binance exchange.