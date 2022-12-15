BabyDoge Scores New Listing as Significant Milestone Is Reached

The Baby Doge Coin ecosystem has seen advancements in recent months following new listings and partnerships. The latest is that of Magic Store, a web3 app store that allows users to discover dApps, CeFi and DeFi, NFTs, games and much more.
✨ 🐕 Baby Doge Swap powered by @BabyDogeCoin is now officially on Magic Store👏— Magic Square (@MagicSquareio) December 14, 2022
A leading DEX offering BEP-20 token swaps on the BNB Chain🚀 Learn more on the Magic Store today👇https://t.co/J5Cq7cQAXK pic.twitter.com/0L5I96TLSs
Baby Doge Swap, a DEX on the BNB Chain powered by Baby Doge Coin that offers BEP-20 token swaps, is now officially available in the Magic Store.
20+ exchange listings including Huobi Okex https://t.co/f6SjOCcyZk— BabyDogeSwap.com LIVE (@BabyDogeCoin) December 13, 2022
$1m+ donated to dog shelters
1.6 million+ holders
$29m+ TVL
Dozens of projects have launched a staking pool for their token in a couple months
Burned over 47% of the total supply
DeRace Partnership
Fiat agregator
Baby Doge Coin has set a new milestone as nearly half of its total supply of 420 quadrillion have been burned. According to Burn BabyDoge, in the past 24 hours, 4,798,745,545,904 BabyDoge tokens worth $5,058 have been burned, adding to the trillions of tokens burned so far.
So far, 200.56 quadrillion BabyDoge tokens have been burned, representing 47.753% of the total supply of 420 quadrillion of BabyDoge.
Baby Doge Coin keeps adding holders. The total number of holders is now 1,647,073. BabyDogeCoin has also announced the launch of burn analytics, which allows users to receive real-time updates about the amount of BabyDogeCoin burned.
When burn 🔥?— BabyDogeSwap.com LIVE (@BabyDogeCoin) December 15, 2022
Now you can burn analytics on:https://t.co/Fgrgqnb5Zn pic.twitter.com/cSKtd97OBe
Similarly, a burn tracker has also been launched on BabyDoge Swap. The BabyDoge token has also seen new listings, with more than 20 major listings. As reported by U.Today, BabyDogeCoin launched on BingX in early December.
At the time of publication, BabyDogeCoin was marginally down in the last 24 hours at $0.00000000106 as its price attempts a rebound following the latest positive developments.