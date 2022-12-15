BabyDoge Scores New Listing as Significant Milestone Is Reached

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Baby Doge Coin ecosystem has seen advancements in recent months following new listings and partnerships. The latest is that of Magic Store, a web3 app store that allows users to discover dApps, CeFi and DeFi, NFTs, games and much more.

✨ 🐕 Baby Doge Swap powered by @BabyDogeCoin is now officially on Magic Store👏



A leading DEX offering BEP-20 token swaps on the BNB Chain🚀 Learn more on the Magic Store today👇https://t.co/J5Cq7cQAXK pic.twitter.com/0L5I96TLSs — Magic Square (@MagicSquareio) December 14, 2022

Baby Doge Swap, a DEX on the BNB Chain powered by Baby Doge Coin that offers BEP-20 token swaps, is now officially available in the Magic Store.

20+ exchange listings including Huobi Okex https://t.co/f6SjOCcyZk

$1m+ donated to dog shelters

1.6 million+ holders

$29m+ TVL

Dozens of projects have launched a staking pool for their token in a couple months

Burned over 47% of the total supply

DeRace Partnership

Fiat agregator — BabyDogeSwap.com LIVE (@BabyDogeCoin) December 13, 2022

Baby Doge Coin has set a new milestone as nearly half of its total supply of 420 quadrillion have been burned. According to Burn BabyDoge, in the past 24 hours, 4,798,745,545,904 BabyDoge tokens worth $5,058 have been burned, adding to the trillions of tokens burned so far.

So far, 200.56 quadrillion BabyDoge tokens have been burned, representing 47.753% of the total supply of 420 quadrillion of BabyDoge.

Ads Ads

Baby Doge Coin keeps adding holders. The total number of holders is now 1,647,073. BabyDogeCoin has also announced the launch of burn analytics, which allows users to receive real-time updates about the amount of BabyDogeCoin burned.

When burn 🔥?



Now you can burn analytics on:https://t.co/Fgrgqnb5Zn pic.twitter.com/cSKtd97OBe — BabyDogeSwap.com LIVE (@BabyDogeCoin) December 15, 2022

Similarly, a burn tracker has also been launched on BabyDoge Swap. The BabyDoge token has also seen new listings, with more than 20 major listings. As reported by U.Today, BabyDogeCoin launched on BingX in early December.

At the time of publication, BabyDogeCoin was marginally down in the last 24 hours at $0.00000000106 as its price attempts a rebound following the latest positive developments.