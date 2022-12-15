BabyDoge Scores New Listing as Significant Milestone Is Reached

Thu, 12/15/2022 - 14:49
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Baby Doge Coin keeps adding holders
BabyDoge Scores New Listing as Significant Milestone Is Reached
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Baby Doge Coin ecosystem has seen advancements in recent months following new listings and partnerships. The latest is that of Magic Store, a web3 app store that allows users to discover dApps, CeFi and DeFi, NFTs, games and much more.

Baby Doge Swap, a DEX on the BNB Chain powered by Baby Doge Coin that offers BEP-20 token swaps, is now officially available in the Magic Store.

Baby Doge Coin has set a new milestone as nearly half of its total supply of 420 quadrillion have been burned. According to Burn BabyDoge, in the past 24 hours, 4,798,745,545,904 BabyDoge tokens worth $5,058 have been burned, adding to the trillions of tokens burned so far.

So far, 200.56 quadrillion BabyDoge tokens have been burned, representing 47.753% of the total supply of 420 quadrillion of BabyDoge.

Baby Doge Coin keeps adding holders. The total number of holders is now 1,647,073. BabyDogeCoin has also announced the launch of burn analytics, which allows users to receive real-time updates about the amount of BabyDogeCoin burned.

Similarly, a burn tracker has also been launched on BabyDoge Swap. The BabyDoge token has also seen new listings, with more than 20 major listings. As reported by U.Today, BabyDogeCoin launched on BingX in early December.

At the time of publication, BabyDogeCoin was marginally down in the last 24 hours at $0.00000000106 as its price attempts a rebound following the latest positive developments.

#BabyDoge
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Chinese Yuan Stablecoin Launches on Tron: Why Is This Crucial?
12/15/2022 - 16:23
Chinese Yuan Stablecoin Launches on Tron: Why Is This Crucial?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Cardano Founder Says He Might End Up with Egg on His Face If Ripple Lawsuit Resolution Doesn't Come
12/15/2022 - 16:03
Cardano Founder Says He Might End Up with Egg on His Face If Ripple Lawsuit Resolution Doesn't Come
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Chainlink (LINK) Automation Launches on Ethereum's Most Hyped Layer 2 Solution
12/15/2022 - 15:43
Chainlink (LINK) Automation Launches on Ethereum's Most Hyped Layer 2 Solution
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev