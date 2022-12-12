BabyDoge Greatly Surpasses SHIB, Here's How

BabyDoge keeps SHIB behind itself as it continues to surpass it based on this important metric

While both meme coins were inspired by Dogecoin and Kabosu, the Shiba Inu breed of dog, BabyDoge, continues to surpass SHIB by amount of holders.

Here's how far the younger meme coin got ahead of SHIB.

BabyDoge army keeps expanding, SHIB lags behind

According to a recent tweet by @babydogeburn_ Twitter user focused on BabyDoge burn transactions, new holders have added to the BabyDoge community over the past hour to the tune of 11.

Now, the total holder count of this canine coin, which is roughly 1.5 years old and is based on the BNB Chain, comprises 1,646,606. Shiba Inu was launched on Ethereum chain in 2020.

The SHIB holder count is also growing but not at such as fast pace as BabyDoge. At the time of this writing, the number of SHIB holders stands at 1,259,572, while BabyDoge is ahead of it by nearly half a million users.

In the past hour, #BABYDOGE has gained 11 new holders. The total number of #BABYDOGE holders is now 1,646,606. #BabyDogeCoin #BabyDogeArmy — Burn BabyDoge (@babydogeburn_) December 12, 2022

Currently, the top 100 whales on Ethereum are holding 7,713,405,151,552 SHIB, which equates to $68,439,918 in fiat.

At the time of publication, BabyDoge is changing hands at $0.000000001075, showing a modest decline of 2.72% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

SHIB is down around 4% in the past 24 hours, its price standing at $0.000008838.