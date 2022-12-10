216 Billion SHIB Grabbed By These Whales as SHIB Transaction Volume Soars

Top Ethereum whales’ SHIB balance has increased 1.43 percent as they acquired more than 216 billion Shiba Inu coins

According to a tweet recently published by WhaleStats, over the past day, the largest whales on Ethereum blockchain added slightly over $2 million worth of Shiba Inu to their wallets.

216 billion SHIB bought within 24 hours

A recent tweet by WhaleStats wallet tracker shows that the largest 500 whales on Ethereum currently own $73,667,853 worth of Shiba Inu meme coin. This is two million more than they held on Friday - $71,378,787 in that prominent meme crypto asset.

This sum in USD is the equivalent of 216 billion Shiba Inu at the present SHIB/USD exchange rate. Over the past 24 hours, according to WhaleStats, the average SHIB balance of whales has risen by 1.43 percent.

In the meantime, the transaction volume of SHIB spiked on Thursday and Friday, as shown by a chart on the WhaleStats website. On December 9, it reached a high of 26,567,659 SHIB.

5.6 trillion SHIB on the move

Still, as whiles keep acquiring SHIB, the community has been slow in continuing its regular burns. Over the past 24 hours, the SHIB burn rate dropped by 60 percent.

Image by Shibburn

As a matter of fact on Friday, whales transferred a staggering amount of over 5 trillion SHIB. Whale Alert crypto tracker published two transactions, carrying slightly over 2.8 trillion Shiba Inu coins each. This amount of meme coins equates to roughly $52 million in fiat.

However, such large movements of tokens can be conducted by crypto exchanges who are reshuffling their stash. Whale Alert marked the wallets which performed these transfers as “unknown”, so a redistributing of SHIB by whales may also be an option here.