Avalanche Founder Slams Misinformation about AVAX in Terra Collapse: Details

News
Fri, 05/20/2022 - 16:17
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Emin Gün Sirer debunks toxic narratives regarding Avalanche ecosystem, AVAX token and LUNA/UST drama
Avalanche Founder Slams Misinformation about AVAX in Terra Collapse: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Prof. Emin Gün Sirer slams the most common misconceptions about the role Avalanche and AVAX played in the Terra (LUNA) drama. Also, he indicated one aspect of AVAX's design that prevents it from similar collapses.

AVAX, SOL, ETH will not end up collapsing like LUNA, here's why

First of all, Mr. Sirer highlighted that Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) did not hold a significant amount of AVAX coins prior to the TerraUSD (UST) crash.

Meanwhile, the AVAX supply is capped at 720,000,000 tokens: no more tokens can ever be minted by Avalanche Foundation or third parties.

As such, there is no possibility that AVAX could collapse like Terra (LUNA) did: its tragedy should be attributed to the "death spiral" triggered by an unlimited LUNA minting.

Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are other large-caps protected from such painful scenarios, the Avalanche (AVAX) founder added.

"Distant dream for many other chains"

Mr. Sirer is also fascinated by the performance of his blockchain during the altcoin carnage of mid-May. According to him, it witnessed unmatched transactions spikes and handled them without going offline.

Such attack resistance is the result of Avalanche's technical supremacy that allowed the platform to process 1.2 million transaction per day, which is more than those of Ethereum (ETH):

Where Avalanche is today is a distant dream for many other chains. Some require massive upgrades to get to where Avalanche was 1.5 years ago

He also added that increased transactional pressure did not result in gas fee spikes on Avalanche's C-chain.

#Avalanche News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image BAYC Dropped 50% in Price Since Early May
05/20/2022 - 16:06
BAYC Dropped 50% in Price Since Early May
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Terra Will Be Reborn, BTC Looks Ready to Plunge Further, Poloniex Lists New SHIB Trading Pair: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
05/20/2022 - 16:04
Terra Will Be Reborn, BTC Looks Ready to Plunge Further, Poloniex Lists New SHIB Trading Pair: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Bitcoin Drops to Session Lows as Stocks Underperform (Again)
05/20/2022 - 15:59
Bitcoin Drops to Session Lows as Stocks Underperform (Again)
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya