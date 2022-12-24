Astar Network Named Product of Year at This Award

Sat, 12/24/2022 - 14:27
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Prestigious Japan Blockchain Association (JBA) award organizers also named CEO Sota Watanabe Person of Year
Astar Network Named Product of Year at This Award
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Astar Network, a platform designed for building dApps with EVM and WASM smart contracts in the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem, receives two major awards in Japan.

Astar Network scores two prizes on Japan Blockchain Association award

According to an official statement made by the Astar Network (ASTR) team, its main development was named "Product of the Year" at the fourth annual award of the Japan Blockchain Association (JBA). Sota Watanabe, Astar's CEO and founder, was awarded the "Person of the Year" status.

Watanabe has gotten this status for the second consecutive year. The prestigious award is organized by the Japan Blockchain Association (JBA), which is the largest Web3 association in Japan. It features representatives of 171 financial, consulting and industrial heavyweights, including the likes of bitFlyer, Coincheck, Microsoft, GMO, EY, Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, Toyota and ConsenSys.

Watanabe highlighted that these awards are of paramount importance to the progress of his ecosystem, its technical development and massive adoption between Web3 developers:

We are delighted to have been recognized by the Japanese Web3 community. As Japan's leading blockchain project, we remain committed to accelerating Web3 innovation through Astar. In 2023 and beyond, we will leverage our presence in Japan to unlock opportunities for entrepreneurs, developers, and users alike

He was also featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 for both Asia and Japan and appeared on local Forbes' covers repeatedly. Watanabe cooperates with the Japanese government as an expert in blockchain.

ASTR token registered as cryptocurrency in Japan

In the last months, Astar Network has established itself as a leading Layer 1 platform in Japan. As a Polkadot (DOT) parachain, it allows Web3 engineers to develop cross-blockchain dApps supercharged by cross-consensus messaging (XCM) and cross-virtual-machine messaging (XVM).

Astar Network's core native cryptocurrency ASTR is one of the few altcoins with a proved non-security status as it is registered as a digital currency by the Japanese government.

As covered by U.Today previously, in mid-September 2022, ASTR was listed on Binance.US, which is the American arm of the largest crypto ecosystem Binance (BNB).

Related
Astar Network's ASTR Now Available on Binance.US
 

ASTR was listed in pairs with major stablecoins and fiat currencies.

#Polkadot (DOT) News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image BNB Chain Now Hosts Native FRAX, Here's How
12/24/2022 - 17:13
BNB Chain Now Hosts Native FRAX, Here's How
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image International Chess Federation (FIDE) Comes to Avalanche (AVAX) Blockchain: Details
12/24/2022 - 16:39
International Chess Federation (FIDE) Comes to Avalanche (AVAX) Blockchain: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details
12/24/2022 - 15:37
Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">
Submit Press Release

Popular

BNB Chain Now Hosts Native FRAX, Here's How
BNB Chain Now Hosts Native FRAX, Here's How
International Chess Federation (FIDE) Comes to Avalanche (AVAX) Blockchain: Details
International Chess Federation (FIDE) Comes to Avalanche (AVAX) Blockchain: Details
Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details
Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details
XRP Price Analysis for December 24
XRP Price Analysis for December 24
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24
Cardano Founder Reacts to Vitalik Buterin's Take on Twitter CEO Search
Cardano Founder Reacts to Vitalik Buterin's Take on Twitter CEO Search
Charles Hoskinson Trolls Ethereum PoS Model, Mentions Comics by Scott Adams
Charles Hoskinson Trolls Ethereum PoS Model, Mentions Comics by Scott Adams
Guggenheim's Scott Minerd Passes Away Aged 63
Guggenheim's Scott Minerd Passes Away Aged 63
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 642% as Millions of SHIB Get Wiped Out
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 642% as Millions of SHIB Get Wiped Out
SHIB's Metaverse Issues Call to Action to Community, Here's What It Is
SHIB's Metaverse Issues Call to Action to Community, Here's What It Is
Show all