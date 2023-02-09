Polkadot Parachain Astar Network Jumps 24% After Scoring Major Exchange Listing: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Astar Network (ASTR), one of the parachains of the Polkadot blockchain is seeing intense price action today. According to data from CoinMarketCap, Astar Network is changing hands at $0.0797, up 24% over the past 24 hours and 30.05% over the past week.

While Astar is not known for such bogus price jumps, the current moves are stirred by the listing of ASTR on the South Korean trading platform, Upbit. Taking to Twitter to announce the listing, Astar Network said the availability of its native token on Upbit would further enhance its accessibility to new users in Japan and South Korea.

The 📰 news is out. $ASTR is now available on Upbit Exchange! With this collaboration, we are now more connected than ever, with 🌏 multiple regions in Asia 💪 strengthening our presence in Japan and Korea!



Learn more below! 👇https://t.co/WjdMUgol6Y — Astar, Future of Smart Contracts for Multichain (@AstarNetwork) February 9, 2023

Astar Network is a dApp hub on Polkadot that supports Ethereum, WebAssembly and Layer-2 solutions like ZK Rollups. By supporting smart contracts in a multichain environment, Astar Network is empowering developers on Polkadot who could not gain such accessibility on the Polkadot Relay chain.

The protocol has seen immense growth since it won its parachain auction on Polkadot, and today, it has earned its place as one of the most vibrant smart contract hubs on Polkadot.

Astar is setting pace

Astar Network is known for its robust and diverse ecosystem initiatives, many of which have gained immense media attention. The protocol launched its Cross Virtual Machine (XVM) testnet, which is designed to bridge two virtual machines. The XVM testnet heralded an era of ecosystem diversity through which real-world use cases are billed to come alive.

For its revolutionary technology, Astar Network has gained the support of other notable digital currency trading platforms in the past. The ASTR token was listed by Binance.US back in September last year, making it one of the first Polkadot parachain protocols to be available to U.S. clients.

Astar Network's most recent update featured its partnership with Toyota as it makes a crucial pivot to the mainstream tech world.