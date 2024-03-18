As BlockDAG Keynote Reveals Key Strengths, Solana and Thorchain Gain Traction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Recently, Solana bullish trends have experienced an impressive surge, marking a notable uptrend in its price. Meanwhile, the ThorChain price has rebounded strongly, joining the bullish wave and reaching a new high above $8.

Amidst this growing interest and demand for cryptocurrencies, the BlockDAG Network keynote video release coincides with the rapid expansion of innovative blockchain technologies in the digital economy. The steadfast support from the BlockDAG Network community has been a key factor, helping to raise in the second presale batch and moving closer to the team's ambitious target.

THORChain price: Why is RUNE price rallying?

THORChain Price has recently marked a significant comeback, joining the bullish trend and achieving a new record high above $10 on March 11, 2024, a milestone after nearly two years. The THORChain Price has experienced impressive growth of 744% year-to-date and an increase of 113.9% in just the last week. Its daily trading volume has been consistently expanding, averaging a growth rate of 25% and surpassing $100,000.

SOL to cross the $300 barrier?

While Solana Bullish trends is on an impressive rally, it's encountering formidable resistance near the $200 mark, a level historically known to be a tough hurdle. Surpassing this barrier could set the stage for further gains. Technical analysis, however, presents a strong bullish outlook, indicated by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) climbing steadily above the signal line. If SOL struggles to breach the $280.0 resistance level, a market correction might be on the horizon.

BlockDAG’s keynote moment; Will it cross $6 million in March?

BlockDAG has made an entry into the crypto scene with a marketing move, launching its keynote video on a billboard in Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing. This bustling crossroads was an ideal venue for BlockDAG’s big reveal, showcasing its innovative blockchain solution to a wide and varied audience. The choice of such a high-profile location underscores BlockDAG’s ambition and determination to secure a significant position in the market.

The presale phase for BlockDAG has attracted a large number of miners. BlockDAG is offering exposure to tokens anyone who's willing to gain more risk on the market right now.