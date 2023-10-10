Are Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) in Trouble After This Bitcoin Update?

The cryptocurrency industry and community are abuzz with the latest Bitcoin update: BitVM. This computing paradigm, designed to express Turing-complete Bitcoin contracts, has the potential to revolutionize the Bitcoin network. What is even more intriguing is that this does not require any changes to the network's consensus rules. Instead of executing computations on Bitcoin, they are merely verified, drawing parallels with optimistic rollups.

This mechanism allows any computable function to be verified on Bitcoin, paving the way for smart contracts on the Bitcoin network. But what does this mean for Ethereum and Cardano, two giants in the smart contract space?

Source: BitVM Whitepaper

Ethereum, once the undisputed leader in the DeFi and NFT sectors, has been experiencing a downturn. The once-thriving DeFi and NFT landscapes have lost their sheen, with users becoming wary due to recurring scams and a perceived lack of innovation since the 2021 bull run. Cardano, on the other hand, has been positioning itself as a more efficient and scalable alternative to Ethereum, but it too faces challenges in gaining widespread adoption.

With Bitcoin's BitVM, the game could change dramatically. The ability to perform complex off-chain computation without leaving any trace on the chain, unless there is a dispute, is a game-changer. It offers a level of privacy and efficiency that could make Bitcoin a formidable competitor in the smart contract arena.

If Bitcoin can successfully implement and popularize this feature, it could potentially draw developers and users away from Ethereum and Cardano. The trust and security associated with Bitcoin, combined with the new capabilities of BitVM, could make it an attractive platform for developers looking to build decentralized applications.

Moreover, the fact that Bitcoin is Turing-complete, allowing it to verify the execution of any program, further solidifies its position. While the current model is limited to a two-party setting, future generalizations could expand its capabilities.