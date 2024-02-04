Another Dormant Ethereum Whale With Pre-Mined ETH Suddenly Wakes Up

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a remarkable development within the cryptocurrency sphere, an inactive Ethereum whale, dormant for eight and a half years, has reemerged into the scene by transferring a significant 100 ETH, translating to a substantial $230,159. Etherscan data reveals that this address, dormant since its genesis block in July 2015, has stirred curiosity as it displays activity for the first time.

The awakening saw the whale execute transfers, sending 20 ETH to one undisclosed address and 77 ETH to another, both shrouded in mystery. This resurgence aligns with a recent trend, as another dormant Ethereum address, containing 492 ETH valued at $1.14 million, was activated after a prolonged dormancy since its genesis event, as reported by U.Today last Friday.

💤 A dormant pre-mine address containing 100 #ETH (230,159 USD) has just been activated after 8.5 years!https://t.co/TJYiR7ruZm — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) February 4, 2024

Influence on Ethereum price

The sudden activation of these major players in the crypto market prompts speculation about potential ramifications for Ethereum's price. Historical data indicates that similar instances, where substantial volumes were moved by large holders of cryptocurrencies, often triggered market volatility.

Despite a double-digit drop in Ethereum's value following the last awakening of such whales in late May, the cryptocurrency managed to bounce back. Analysts now caution against underestimating the potential risks associated with these dormant whales.

If more such entities resurface, market participants are advised to heed historical patterns and exercise prudence to avoid overestimating potential risks.

The crypto community remains on high alert, closely monitoring the actions of these dormant giants, as their reentry into the market could hold implications for the altcoin's stability.