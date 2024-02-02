Advertisement
Ancient Ethereum Whale Suddenly Awakens After 9 Years

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Speculations emerge as mysterious Ethereum wallet inactive for nearly nine years awakens
Fri, 2/02/2024 - 13:52
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A mysterious Ethereum wallet that had been inactive for nearly nine years has suddenly come back to life. Crypto data tracker Whale Alert reported in recent hours that a dormant premine address containing 492 ETH, currently worth $1,139,052, has just been activated after 8.5 years.

Its owner most likely purchased the tokens during Ethereum's ICO, when each ETH was worth approximately 31 cents.

However, the wallet remained dormant for the next eight and a half years, never sending or receiving any transactions. This prompts interest and conjecture as it brings up the question of who held the wallet and why it was never used.

Dormant wallets containing significant amounts of cryptocurrency can awaken for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, dormant wallets resurface after being hacked. Other times, it is just because the owner forgot about it and, upon reawakening, felt that the present moment could be a good time to sell.

Ethereum price action

According to CoinMarketCap data, ETH has increased by 2.03% in the last 24 hours to $2,314.

In the weeks preceding the spot Bitcoin ETF approval, Ether pricing reached fresh highs above $2,700 but then fell along with the rest of the market. In a stunning reversal, the Ethereum price intends to kickstart a rebound that might be powered by increasing network activity.

As previously reported, Ethereum is experiencing a large increase in network activity. According to data from on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum is seeing 101,000 new ETH addresses created per day, with 484,000 unique addresses interacting with the blockchain, and network activity is roughly 30% higher than it was 90 days ago.

This means that more people are transacting on the network, utilizing smart contracts and developing decentralized apps (dApps).

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

