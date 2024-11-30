Advertisement
AD

    Ancient Dormant Bitcoin Wallets Spring to Life in Unexpected Surge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Several long-dormant Bitcoin wallets have awakened in recent weeks
    Sat, 30/11/2024 - 12:30
    Ancient Dormant Bitcoin Wallets Spring to Life in Unexpected Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In recent events, several long-dormant Bitcoin wallets have come back to life. These wallets, untouched for years, suddenly showed activity, raising questions about the motives and timing behind these transactions.

    Advertisement

    The dormant wallets, some inactive for over a decade, are believed to belong to early adopters or miners who accumulated Bitcoin during its infancy. The sudden activation of these wallets has sparked speculation about whether the owners are cashing out, reengaging with the market, or planning for a strategic move amid current market conditions.

    In the last 24 hours, on-chain data reports the activation of two wallets that have remained untouched for over a decade.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 76% in Volume: Something Big Coming?
    BTC to $250,000: Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Shares Bitcoin Price Prediction
    XRP Skyrockets 130% in Volumes as Price Hits $1.94: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin Will Soon Break $100,000'

    Whale Alert reported, "a dormant address containing 429 BTC worth $41,707,628 has just been activated after 10.9 years," while another "dormant address containing 404 BTC worth $39,330,452 has just been activated after 10.9 years."

    Advertisement

    Blockchain data reveals similar patterns from other wallets, with a noticeable increase in activity in recent months.

    On Nov. 29, Whale Alert reported, "A dormant address containing 16 BTC worth $1,558,440 has just been activated after 11.0 years worth $18,369 in 2013."

    Related
    Massive New Bitcoin Whale Birthed With 3,073 BTC Transfer
    Mon, 11/25/2024 - 12:56
    Massive New Bitcoin Whale Birthed With 3,073 BTC Transfer
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin's meteoric surge may have prompted these wallet holders to move their assets. With Bitcoin prices reaching new highs, it makes sense for long-term holders to reassess their positions and potentially take profits.

    Bitcoin price poised for its best month in 2024

    Bitcoin's price is on course for one of its best months of the year, following the impressive surge that sent the flagship cryptocurrency to fresh highs throughout November.

    Related
    1,600 BTC Transferred to Mysterious Whale Wallet, What's Going On?
    Tue, 11/05/2024 - 10:21
    1,600 BTC Transferred to Mysterious Whale Wallet, What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin is on pace to post a 38% gain for November, according to TradingView data, making it the strongest month since February, when it climbed 45% following the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

    Bitcoin was last up 1.06% intraday at $96,284, having reached a high of $97,509. BTC reached a high of $98,750 during yesterday's session. Bulls predict that Bitcoin's price might hit $100,000 by the end of 2024 and could double by the end of 2025.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 30, 2024 - 12:15
    Ethereum ETFs Break Record With $332 Million Inflows
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 30, 2024 - 11:43
    Shytoshi Kusama Triggers SHIB Army With 1 Billion USD Wallet SHIB Burn Tweet
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 Is Back: The Future of Web3 Unfolds in Turkey’s Innovation Hub
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ancient Dormant Bitcoin Wallets Spring to Life in Unexpected Surge
    Ethereum ETFs Break Record With $332 Million Inflows
    Shytoshi Kusama Triggers SHIB Army With 1 Billion USD Wallet SHIB Burn Tweet
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD