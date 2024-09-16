Ancient Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Returns With Millions and Massive Profit

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to a recent tweet published by popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transfers and shares the details on its account on X, another ancient Bitcoin wallet was reactivated a short while ago today.

This wallet again began functioning after 10.8 years of dormancy. It contains 43 BTC. Back in 2014, the Bitcoin price varied between $300 and $1,000; therefore, if one takes a medium value between these two poles, 43 Bitcoin in 2014 were the equivalent of approximately $21,500 (if one takes $500 as an average price for that year).

From $21,500 to the $2,545,638 that it is worth today, the contents of this wallet showed an impressive rise of 11,738% in value.

💤 A dormant address containing 43 #BTC (2,545,638 USD) has just been activated after 10.8 years!https://t.co/uPcEmB7G5t — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 16, 2024

Many commentators shared mixed feelings about this Bitcoin wallet reactivation, and many believe that the owner of this wallet has finally managed to recover his/her seed phrase to access the digital gold stored in the wallet.

Save Bitcoin to save your retirement: Robert Kiyosaki

The author of the popular book on finance “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, addressed his millions of X followers with a tweet about Bitcoin today. He stated that many people from the “boomber” generation who are retired now are coming back to the job market looking for work.

Kiyosaki said that the current inflation has left a big dent on their state pension savings (the 401K program), and they cannot afford to stay retired any longer.

BOOMERS coming out of retirement looking for jobs hoping to get back to work.



WHY?



Had dinner with a boomer friend. He said many boomers are coming out of retirement because inflation has eaten away their 401 k. They can no longer afford to live on their “nest egg.”



Don’t… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) September 16, 2024

The financial guru, as many call Kiyosaki, shared a lesson with his audience, stating that when the Federal Reserve prints more money, “the rich get richer...poor and middle class grow poorer” since this money printing also causes inflation and significant price rises in basic markets, such as food, fuel and entertainment.

Therefore, to avoid becoming a “late in life loser,” the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” believes it is necessary to save not “fake money and fake assets” (fiat currencies and stocks, bonds, etc) but what he believes to be “real assets” – gold, silver and Bitcoin.

In a tweet published over the weekend, Kiyosaki commented on the long-running dispute as to which is the best investment – gold or Bitcoin. The financial expert, as is clear from his previous multiple tweets, prefers both and does not choose only one or the other.